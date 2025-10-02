Pharmac proposes changes to make it easier to access HIV medicines

Source: PHARMAC

New Zealanders living with, or at risk of, HIV could soon benefit from proposed changes to how HIV medicines are funded and supplied.

Pharmac is consulting on a proposal to remove Special Authority and Hospital Indication criteria for all funded antiretroviral medicines for HIV. If approved, from 1 December 2025, people would no longer need to meet these criteria to access funded HIV medicines.

The proposal also includes practical improvements to how HIV medicines are dispensed. All HIV medicines could be dispensed in three-month amounts, rather than monthly, making it easier for people to manage their treatment and reduce pharmacy visits.

Additionally, two HIV medicines – emtricitabine with tenofovir disoproxil and dolutegravir – would be made available on a Practitioner’s Supply Order (PSO) for Post Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP). This would allow prescribers to keep these medicines in their clinics for urgent use.

Pharmac’s Manager Pharmaceutical Funding, Claire Pouwels, says the proposed changes are expected to reduce barriers and improve access to treatment.

“If successful, these changes will support more equitable health outcomes for New Zealanders living with or at risk of HIV,” says Pouwels.

“We know that timely access to HIV medicines can be life changing. By making these treatments more convenient and available, we’re hoping to support people to stay well.”

“We’ve listened to feedback from clinicians, pharmacists, and advocacy groups who have told us that current funding criteria can delay urgent treatment, especially for Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP). These changes will make a real difference for our communities, ensuring people can get the medicines they need, when they need them,” she says.

Pharmac is seeking feedback from clinicians, advocacy groups, and the public. Consultation is open until 4pm, Monday 20 October 2025. Feedback can be submitted through the online form or emailed to consult@pharmac.govt.nz.

All feedback will be considered before a final decision is made.

MIL OSI