ONYX Hospitality Group Strengthens Shama Portfolio with Bangkok Expansion

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 October 2025 – Shama is a serviced apartment brand by ONYX Hospitality Group, a leading Southeast Asian management company with a diverse portfolio of hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and luxury residences. Guided by the vision of becoming The Best Medium-sized Hospitality Management Company in Southeast Asia, Shama continues to strengthen its leadership in the serviced apartment sector, earning the trust and confidence of both domestic and international guests.

ONYX Hospitality Group currently manages 22 Shama properties across Thailand, China, Hong Kong, and Malaysia, with the presence being expanded both within Thailand and internationally. The brand is categorised into three distinct styles—Shama Luxe, Shama, and Shama Hub—to cater to diverse customer needs. Each style varies in room size, location, and design, targeting a range from upper-upscale to upper-mid-scale segments.

Strengthening its presence in Thailand, Shama has entered into an official partnership with SENA Development to redevelop Piti Sukhumvit 101. Once complete, the project will reopen as Shama Sukhumvit 101, offering premium serviced apartments in a prime Bangkok location.

Guided by its “Live Your Blended Life” philosophy, Shama delivers a thoughtfully curated accommodation experience designed to meet the needs of both short- and long-term guests.

Whether for a single night, several months, or an entire year, Shama caters to every lifestyle with a warm atmosphere and attentive service, truly creating a home away from home for all guests. Delivering thoughtfully designed accommodations that cater to both short- and long-term stays, Shama meets every lifestyle need with meticulous attention to detail.

Mr. Yuthachai Charanachitta, CEO of ONYX Hospitality Group, shared: “Since its inception, Shama has focused not only on convenient locations and stylish designs that enhance everyday living, but also on embracing the lifestyles of our guests. We strive to create a living experience that seamlessly blends relaxation, work, community, and cultural discovery. Our goal is to deliver experiences that are both meaningful and memorable—so that staying at Shama feels like the beginning of a new chapter in life. Whether for just one or two nights, or for several months or years, guests can expect meticulous attention to detail at every Shama property, including the soon-to-open Shama Sukhumvit 101.”

Prime Locations with Seamless Access to Business and Lifestyle Experiences

A key strength of Shama lies in its prime city-centre locations, making its properties an ideal choice for all types of guests, particularly those seeking short-term stays.

Each property is strategically situated: in vibrant business districts, welcoming residential areas, and near major tourist attractions, surrounded by a wide range of amenities, and with exceptional accessibility.

For example, Shama Yen-Akat Bangkok is set between the central business districts of Silom and Sathorn, close to shopping centres, shops, and restaurants, and just 2.5 kilometers from Lumpini Park.

Shama Ekamai Bangkok is ideally situated in the vibrant Ekkamai–Thonglor area, surrounded by a variety of shopping, dining, and lifestyle amenities.

Shama Lakeview Asoke Bangkok is perfectly located at the heart of Asoke, steps from Benjakitti Park and surrounded by prominent landmarks, including popular shopping centres, restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues.

Shama Petchburi 47 Bangkok is situated in a peaceful neighbourhood, perfect for relaxation, while offering easy access to expressways and major roads. It is also just a two-minute walk from the world-class Bangkok Hospital.

Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok, situated in a prime city-centre location, provides a serene living experience complemented by lush gardens and amenities for all ages. With hotel-standard services, it perfectly caters to travellers, business professionals, and anyone seeking a short urban escape.

Designed for Comfort with a Warm, Home-Like Ambiance

Another distinctive feature of Shama is its thoughtfully designed rooms that truly feel like home. Each room is spacious and proportioned for practical living, equipped with functional amenities such as a kitchen, living area, and access to a fitness centre. These features cater to a variety of lifestyles, accommodating guests for daily, monthly, or even long-term stays. From solo business travellers to extended families seeking a second home, Shama meets the needs of all types of guests.

Complete with Conveniences to Suit Every Lifestyle

Moreover, Shama is dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences by fostering a warm, welcoming community that embodies the “Live Your Blended Life” concept. This vision is brought to life through the Shama Social Club, a lifestyle programme offering creative activities that connect people, lifestyles, and society.

By emphasising community within Shama and encouraging a sense of community and engagement with the surrounding neighbourhood, guests feel truly welcomed, valued, and part of the connection.

To enrich each stay, Shama also offers the “Shama Friends” programme, providing exclusive privileges for a wide range of lifestyles. Guests receive special benefits from leading partners, including discounts, complimentary services, and special offers. These can be enjoyed at a variety of restaurants, bars, spas, beauty salons, and wellness centres. The programme also includes special activities and exclusive packages, with all guests staying at Shama’s Bangkok locations in 2025 eligible to participate. For a full list of partners and benefits, please visit https://www.shama.com/friends.

For more details on ONYX Hospitality Group, visit www.onyx-hospitality.com, and to learn more about Shama, visit www.shama.com.

