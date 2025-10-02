Construction starting on new SH35 Hikuwai Bridge

Source: New Zealand Government

Improving the resilience of State Highway 35 (SH35) between Tolaga Bay and Tokomaru Bay in Tairāwhiti is shifting up a gear with construction starting this month on a new Hikuwai Bridge, Transport Minister Chris Bishop says.

“Cyclone Gabrielle damaged the original bridge, severing an important connection across the Hikuwai River, and local crews worked hard in the months that followed to reinstate access. A temporary Bailey bridge has been in place since June 2023 while a long-term solution was designed,” Mr Bishop says.

“The new bridge will feature a modern, two-lane structure, be approximately 100 metres in length, and will follow the same alignment as the previous bridge. It will provide better flood and earthquake resistance, improved durability, and delivers environmental benefits. Once complete, it will provide a more efficient and permanent solution for SH35 road users for generations to come.

“The bridge has been designed to better withstand debris in the river with a wider central span and rounded piers, reducing blockages. Larger, deeper piles enhance resistance to flooding and erosion effects, while stronger columns boost structural durability. Improved bearings will also prevent the bridge deck uplifting when inundated and during earthquakes.

“Cyclone Gabrielle severed more than a road in this part of the world – whole communities were cut off from Gisborne, and this much-needed bridge is a crucial part of delivering a resilient network for people and freight.

“At a programme cost of around $50 million, the Transport Rebuild East Coast (TREC) Alliance will be working with CLL Service and Solutions, who will lead the construction of the bridge structure, given its expertise in this area. Local businesses Parata Construction, Currie Construction, and local branches of Downer and Fulton Hogan will also be working on the project.

“Early works and site establishment started last month, and local road users will see more activity as cranes are set up on site ready to get to work. Piling work on the new bridge is due to begin late October.

“I look forward to this new bridge being completed as soon as possible. The East Coast was hit hard by Cyclone Gabrielle and restoring modern, resilient networks for people and freight is a priority for the Government.”

