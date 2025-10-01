Update: CCTV images of missing 17-year-old Marley

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are releasing CCTV images from the last known sighting of missing 17-year-old Marley.

It shows Marley on Whitewash Head Road, Scarborough on Friday 26 September at 2:55pm.

Detective Sergeant Lucy Aldridge says Search and Rescue teams are continuing their search over the coming days, which will be focused on the coastline between Godley Head and Pines Beach.

“Unfortunately, yesterday’s search provided no positive outcomes.

“The terrain is steep rocky cliffs and dense bush which makes it particularly challenging to search, so we are utilising the skills of experts to ensure the area has been thoroughly searched.

“We continue to follow all available lines of enquiry and thank those who have tried to assist us so far,” she says.

In the CCTV Marley can be seen to be wearing a light grey Adidas hoodie with white and black lettering, black shorts, black socks, and burgundy Converse shoes.

“We urge anyone in Scarborough who has CCTV/doorbell cameras to please check your footage from 2:50pm onwards on Friday.

“If you see or have seen Marley, please get in touch immediately,” Detective Sergeant Aldridge says.

Residents of Sumner and Scarborough can expect to see a higher than normal Police presence over the next few days as we continue the investigation.

If you see Marley please call Police on 111, quoting reference number: 250927/3331. Information after the fact can be made via 105, using the same reference number.

