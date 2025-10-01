Rural health roadshow is in Thames today

Source: New Zealand Government

Associate Health Minister with responsibility for Rural Health Matt Doocey and Minister for Rural Communities Mark Patterson are in Thames today to hear directly from the local community.

“The purpose of these roadshows is to hear from the locals and those working on the frontline to understand what’s working, and where the barriers may be,” Mr Doocey says.

“It’s also an excellent opportunity to see and hear first-hand from those on the ground how well the Rural Health Strategy is being implemented.

“One of the main themes I have heard loud and clear throughout these roadshows is that access to healthcare is one of the biggest concerns for people living in rural and remote areas.

“That is exactly why Budget 2025 invested $164 million over four years to strengthen urgent and after-hours care nationwide, meaning 98 per cent of Kiwis will be able to access these services within one hour’s drive of their homes.

“The funding includes targeted support for more than 70 rural and remote communities, including extended after-hours, 24/7 on-call in-person clinical support and improved access to diagnostics and medicines.

“We are committed to strengthening rural healthcare and growing the rural health workforce, so we are able to ensure New Zealanders get access to timely, quality care, no matter where they live.”

“Every single New Zealander deserves timely access to support. This Government is committed to lifting health and mental health outcomes, including for the one in five people who live in rural communities,” Mr Patterson says.

“I’m looking forward to meeting people in Thames and hearing directly about their experiences with healthcare. It’s important we understand both the challenges and the opportunities, so we can work alongside rural communities to improve access and outcomes.”

MIL OSI