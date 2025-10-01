Reappointments to the NZ Mining Board of Examiners

Source: Worksafe New Zealand

After the call for nominations in July, three existing board members have been reappointed to the New Zealand Mining Board of Examiners.

Brian Bouzaid, Bernie O’Leary, and Mark Pizey were reappointed by WorkSafe for a period of three years. They all bring a high level of experience in the extractives industry, and a keen understanding and experience of governance structures and strategy.

“Board members have a crucial role in lifting the standards of health and safety in the New Zealand extractives industry and I’m grateful to retain so much governance and industry experience on the board this year,” said Chief Inspector Extractives and Chair of the Board, Paul Hunt.

The Board of Examiners’ appointees begin their three-year terms this December with their first Board meeting of their second term being in February.