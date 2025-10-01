Jiaxing Invites Korean Influencers for In-Depth Cultural Tour, Breaking New Ground in Inbound Tourism with “Culture+”

Source: Media Outreach

SHANGHAI, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 September 2025 – The “Relaxing Jiaxing” Korean Influencer Cultural Exploration Event took place from September 23 to 25, 2025, jointly organized by the Jiaxing Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, and Tourism and Putike International Travel Agency. This event specially invited Korean travel influencer @heeah_travel on an immersive cultural and natural journey through Jiaxing, and showcasing Jiaxing’s profound cultural deposits and diverse tourism charm to Korean and global travelers through Instagram, YouTube, and other international social media platforms.

Ancient Towns Connected, History Within Reach

The event’s itinerary featured Jiaxing’s most representative cultural landmarks, constructing a “cultural bridge” rich in history and depth: From the Zicheng Heritage Park’s time-traveling theater to the South Lake’s revolutionary memories and Jiangnan gardens; from the Yuehe Historic Street’s Zongzi Museum and time-honored sauce gardens to the Yan’guan Ancient City’s spectacular “World’s Number One Tide”; from Xu Zhimo’s former residence on Ganhe Street to the Ming and Qing dynasties’ stone alleys in Nanguanxiang, the entire route unfolds like a ink painting, blending historical and cultural depth with the unique Jiangnan charm of the “Land of Fish and Rice.”

Golf as a Highlight, New Experiences in High-End Leisure

The highlight of the itinerary is the integration of golf, providing a perfect annotation to “Culture+”. The journey includes visits to Jiaxing’s two distinctive golf courses: Jiulongshan General Golf Course, nestled against mountains and facing the sea, is a rare international championship-level course in East China that combines mountain, sea, forest, and lake landscapes; while Jianshan Golf Course, adjacent to the Qiantang River, offers a unique ambiance with its 36-hole layout set against the backdrop of surging tide. These two courses not only showcase Jiaxing’s hardware capabilities as an international leisure destination but also attract international high-end clientele to deeply experience Jiaxing’s multifaceted charm through the “Golf + Cultural Tourism” model.

When golf meets Jiangnan ancient towns, this city walk breaks stereotypes, serving not only as a cross-cultural deep exchange but also marking Jiaxing’s upgraded path in internationalizing its local cultural and tourism resources. Meanwhile, Jiaxing’s annual heavyweight cultural brand event, “Jiaxing Art Popularization Month,” is set to start in October, featuring various cultural and artistic activities including cultural and artistic performances, community competitions, and premium theater performances, initiating a new mode of artistic exploration centered around culture.

