Government Cuts – Government funding cuts force job losses at trusted RNZ – PSA

Source: PSA



Radio New Zealand is making its first forced redundancies in years, with staff learning today that six roles will be axed including the entire TAHI podcast team and producers from beloved programmes like Culture 101 and At The Movies.

These job losses come on top of a recent round of voluntary redundancies – all driven by the Government’s $18 million funding cuts over four years.

“RNZ is one of the most trusted media outlets in New Zealand at a time when trust in media is declining – yet the Government is undermining it by slashing funding,” said Fleur Fitzsimons, National Secretary for the Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

“The axing of the entire TAHI podcast team – all young Māori and Pasifika journalists – is particularly concerning when we need diverse voices in our media landscape more than ever.

“These aren’t just statistics – they’re talented people losing their jobs because the Government decided to cut 7% from RNZ’s operating budget in Budget 2025 without thinking about the consequences.

“RNZ is a vital public broadcaster, even more so these days with deep cuts across New Zealand’s media over the last year which are shrinking the voice of journalists. RNZ reaches into communities right across the country with trusted, quality journalism and programming that commercial media simply cannot provide.

“Yet once again we see this Government making short-sighted funding decisions that will have long-term impacts on services New Zealanders rely on.

“The PSA is deeply concerned about the ongoing stability of roles at RNZ. How many more cuts can this essential public service sustain before New Zealanders lose access to the independent, trusted journalism they deserve?”