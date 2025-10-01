Earth Sciences NZ Climate News – Seasonal Climate Outlook: October – December

Source: Earth Sciences New Zealand

Highlights:

– A La Niña Watch is in effect

– A minor sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) event developed over the South Pole in September, with possible impacts including wetter conditions over parts of New Zealand for the coming weeks

– Sea surface temperatures cooled markedly around New Zealand during September

– Air temperatures for the next three months are likely to be near average or above average for all of New Zealand, except for the north of the North Island.

