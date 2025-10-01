Amazon Singapore Rolls Out Line-up of Incredible Deals for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2025

Source: Media Outreach
- Amazon Prime Big Deal Days returns to Singapore from 7 – 13 October with its longest event yet, offering seven days of incredible deals.
- Prime members can access exclusive deals from local and international brands including LEGO, Sony PlayStation, Roborock, Bioderma, Whole Foods Market and more.
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 October 2025 – Amazon Singapore today unveiled its line-up of exciting deals that will be available for its upcoming sales event, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, which will run from 7 – 13 October. Running for seven days, this exclusive sales event gives Prime members an early start to their holiday shopping, with thousands of deals across various categories including toys, babies, electronics, home & kitchen.
Prime members can look forward to discounts and deals from well-loved global brands and local businesses, perfect for checking off the holiday wish list while enjoying incredible savings. Customers will also be able to enjoy savings on everyday essentials, including diapers, laundry detergent and pantry staples. In addition to exclusive access to these deals, members can also enjoy a wide range of benefits such as fast and free delivery on eligible items, access to Prime Video, and more. Customers new to Prime can sign up for a 30-day free trial at Amazon.sg/prime.
Enjoy 7 Days of Incredible Deals during Prime Big Deal Days
From everyday essentials to seasonal gifts, Prime Big Deal Days offers discounts on a wide range of products to suit different needs and budgets. Below is a sneak peek of some of the top deals available from 7 – 13 October:
- Baby and Toys
- Up to 40% off on Jurassic World, Hot Wheels, Barbie and more
- Up to 40% off, with additional 3 for 15% off on Pigeon
- Up to 30% off LEGO Star Wars, F1, Botanical kits & more (With additional gift with purchase on selected LEGO F1 sets)
- Up to 30% off 4M, ThinkFun, nanoblock and more
- Up to 25% off, with additional 3 for 15% off on Huggies, Mamypoko and more diapers
- Up to 30% off on Takara Tomy, NERF, Bluey & more
- Electronics
- Up to 40% off Sennheiser headphones, audiophile headphones, earbuds and more
- Up to 35% off Braun and Oral B products
- Up to 30% off on Electrolux Vacuum Cleaners, Microwave and more
- S$100 off Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart™ World Bundle
- S$80 off Sony PlayStation 5
- Up to S$1,000 off Roborock Vacuum Cleaners
- Home & Kitchen
- Up to 60% off Philips
- Up to 50% off Tefal and WMF
- Up to 45% off on SMEG, with additional S$50 off S$300
- Up to 45% off Severin, Rommelsbacher, Kuvings, Jogen kitchen items
- Up to 45% off on Owala
- Up to 40% off SharkNinja, with additional S$35 voucher
- Up to 30% off Dyson
- Beauty, Home and Personal Care
- Up to 50% off on Bioderma
- Up to 50% off on Sukin
- Up to 50% off on Finish Dishwasher Cleaning Tablets
- Up to 40% off on L’Oréal Paris, Garnier, La Roche Posay and more
- Up to 40% off on Dove, Lifebuoy, Sunsilk and Tresemme
- Up to 30% off Aveeno
- Selections from Amazon Fresh & Fast
- Up to 30% off GNC such as GNC Premier Collagen Advanced Shot Mixed Berry and GNC Triflex Supplement
- 20% off Kleenex Ultra Soft Bath Tissue, 200ct (Pack of 20)
- Buy 4 Get 20% off Magiclean, Biore, Liese
- Buy 4 Get 20% off Serve by Hai Sia Norwegian Salmon Portions, 240g
- Spend a minimum of S$150 on Coca-Cola products and receive a free Halloween Horror Night ticket (worth S$78)
- Buy 2 and get 20% off Whole Foods Market selection
Join Prime and Get Ready for the Big Days:
- Join Prime: New Prime signups can enjoy a 30-day free trial. Prime renews at S$4.99 per month or S$49.90 per year. Sign up at https://www.amazon.sg/prime.
- Enjoy convenient Delivery and Return options: Prime members can enjoy fast and free shipping on millions of eligible items across domestic selection, Amazon Fresh as well as Amazon International Store. Need to return an item from the U.S., Japan or Germany? Easy – customers can now experience hassle-free and faster returns, including pick-up from your address or via a drop-off center. More information here.
- Amazon Fresh: Free Scheduled Two-Hour Delivery (FST) for Prime members with a minimum spend of S$60 available from now until 31 Dec 2025.
More Ways to Shop and Save:
- Exclusive Prime Member discounts: Prime members enjoy up to 10% off on over a million products on Amazon.sg*
- Amazon Fresh discounts: Shoppers can save more on groceries and essentials on Amazon Fresh from 7 October till 13 October*.
- Get S$20 off S$220 with code PBDD20 on Amazon Fresh.
- Get S$15 off S$140 with code PBDD15 on Amazon Fresh.
- Amazon.sg Gift Cards: Amazon.sg Gift Cards offer an easy, simple, and convenient gifting experience, providing access to an extensive selection of products on Amazon.sg at Amazon.sg/giftcard. Purchase an Amazon.sg Gift Card worth S$200 to receive additional S$15 credit from 23 September till 13 October. T&Cs apply. *
- Amazon Vouchers: Discover more ways to save with Amazon Vouchers. Find discounts on everyday essentials, as well as gifts, electronics, beauty, toys, and more. Simply clip the voucher and the discount will be applied at checkout. Visit Amazon.sg/vouchers for information.
- Promotions: Enjoy greater savings of up to S$8 off when shopping on Amazon.sg*. From 7 October, visit amazon.sg/bankpromotions for more information.
- DBS cardholders can get S$5 off S$120 when they spend on Amazon.sg.
- Citibank MasterCard cardholders can get S$8 off min. S$180 when they spend on Amazon.sg.
- HSBC cardholders can get S$8 off S$150 when they spend on Amazon.sg.
*Terms and conditions apply to all promotions listed above.
Hashtag: #AmazonSingapore #PrimeBigDealDaysSG
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.