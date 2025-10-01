2025 “Three Rivers Flow into the Sea, One Letter Brings the Tide Back” Qiaopi History and Cultural Exhibition Opens in Singapore

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 September 2025 – On September 29, the 2025 “Three Rivers Flow into the Sea, One Letter Brings the Tide Back” Qiaopi History and Cultural Exhibition opened in Singapore, the “Lion City.” Nearly 100 guests attended the opening ceremony, including representatives from the Singapore government, Xinhua News Agency, Shantou City, as well as representatives from local Chinese associations and chambers of commerce, Chinese community leaders, entrepreneurs, and reporters. The guests exchanged views on themes such as the modern significance of Qiaopi, people-to-people exchanges and cooperation, cultural globalization, and international communication.

The 2025 “Three Rivers Flow into the Sea, One Letter Brings the Tide Back” Qiaopi History and Cultural Exhibition debuts in Singapore.

Mr. Kok Heng Chun, Member of Parliament for Kebun Baru SMC, Singapore, said, “Qiaopi carries the longing of our forebears for their families. Moreover, it symbolizes the spirit of mutual support among those living abroad, which is an important foundation of Singaporean society and deserves to be passed on. By looking back at the struggles and contributions of our Chinese ancestors, we can help foster mutual understanding between Singapore and China.”

An official from the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Shantou Municipal Committee remarked, “2025 marks the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Singapore. The debut of the exhibition on century-old Qiaopi in Singapore seeks to use this shared cultural memory of our two peoples to build a bridge of mutual learning among civilizations and deepen the bonds of friendship and cultural affinity between China and Singapore.”

At the ceremony, a Shantou Yingge Dance robot presented Qiaopi to guests to mark the exhibition’s opening.

Following the opening ceremony, the guests toured the Qiaopi History and Cultural Exhibition. Through a series of historical stories and precious artifacts, the exhibition recreates the hardships endured by earlier generations of overseas Chinese. It shares with the world their profound love for both family and homeland and offers local visitors a unique experience of Chaoshan culture, where history and innovation intertwine.

Shantou is a renowned hometown of overseas Chinese in China. Leveraging its openness as a hub of migration, Shantou launched the “Three Rivers Flow into the Sea, One Letter Brings the Tide Back” Qiaopi History and Cultural Exhibition in 2023 under the “Shantou Qiaopi Going Global Program.” The exhibition has been successfully staged in Bangkok, Thailand; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Phnom Penh, Cambodia; as well as in Hong Kong and Macao, China. This year marks both the 35th anniversary of China-Singapore diplomatic relations and the 45th anniversary of the establishment of the Shantou Special Economic Zone. By staging this exhibition in Singapore and highlighting the overseas Chinese culture in the new era, Shantou demonstrates the core value of Qiaopi as a “Memory of the World” element. By continuously promoting Chaoshan culture across borders, including Qiaopi, Chaozhou opera, cuisine, and Yingge Dance, Shantou strengthens bonds of kinship, showcases cultural charm, and fosters mutual learning among civilizations.

