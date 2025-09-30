SLiquid to Debut Southeast Asia-Specific Liquid Cooling CDU at DATA CENTRE WORLD ASIA

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 September 2025 – From October 8 to 9, SLiquid Global DataCenter (Singapore) PTE. LTD. (hereinafter referred to as “SLiquid”), an innovative practitioner in the liquid cooling industry, will participate in DATA CENTRE WORLD ASIA—the largest data center event in the region. At the exhibition, SLiquid will unveil its first liquid cooling CDU (Coolant Distribution Unit) specifically designed for the Southeast Asian market.

As data centers in Southeast Asia continue to expand rapidly, they are also facing a range of complex challenges. On the cooling front, surging demand for computing power has pushed up chip heat output, and coupled with the region’s tropical heat, traditional air cooling systems are reaching their performance limits. In terms of energy efficiency and sustainable development, countries like Singapore have introduced stringent PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) regulations. Meanwhile, the high energy consumption of conventional cooling systems is driving up operational costs, putting data centers under dual pressure from policy compliance and cost control.

In addition, further development of data centers is also constrained by challenges including limited data hall space, increased operational complexity, reduced flexibility for scaling, and demands for higher operational stability.

Against this backdrop, liquid cooling is emerging as a breakthrough technology. Compared to traditional air cooling, liquid cooling offers significantly higher thermal efficiency, better energy consumption control, and longer hardware lifespan. Industry insiders reveal that SLiquid’s upcoming CDU product is designed with ultra-high energy efficiency, high-density and flexible scalability, robust reliability, and simplified maintenance — making it well-positioned to address the specific needs of the Southeast Asian market.

Headquartered in Singapore, SLiquid is a liquid cooling company founded on the profound industry experience of its team. The company has established three core pillars of capability: end-to-end service, liquid cooling and thermal management solutions, and comprehensive regional operations and maintenance.

With teams and operations across Singapore, Malaysia, and Qingdao, SLiquid has built an efficient and collaborative system covering R&D, manufacturing, and delivery. This setup enables faster response times and greater cost efficiency, while also offering scalable and replicable liquid cooling solutions to support the green transformation of data centers across the region.

