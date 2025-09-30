Police make arrest over stolen clothing on the North Shore

Source: New Zealand Police

A Hibiscus Coast teenager will appear in court this week after allegedly demanding, and stealing, clothing from other teenagers.

Two other young people were also apprehended as part of the investigation into the incident near Westfield Albany on Friday morning.

Waitematā East Area Commander Inspector Mike Rickards says Police have been investigating two recent incidents.

“On Friday morning, three offenders have approached our two teenage victims near the shopping centre,” he says.

“From there they have made demands and stolen clothing as well as other personal items from the unsuspecting teenagers.”

Police enquiries quickly progressed, leading officers further north to the Red Beach area.

Inspector Rickards says an 18-year-old man was arrested and will appear in the North Shore District Court on Thursday.

“We have charged the 18-year-old with demanding with menace, meanwhile we also located two youths, aged 13 and 15, who will be referred to Youth Aid.”

As a result of the investigation, Police have also recovered other items of interest.

“On Friday we have recovered property allegedly stolen from two 12-year-olds in Albany on 24 September,” Inspector Rickards says.

Police are continuing to consider appropriate charges regarding that incident.

“It’s an awful experience for these young victims during school holidays to go through what they have,” Inspector Rickards says.

“Police hope that this provides some reassurance to the community that we are holding offenders to account while also recovering stolen property.”

Jarred Williamson/NZ Police

