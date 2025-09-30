Palmerston North Police foil lunchtime robbery

Source: New Zealand Police

Please attribute the following to Acting Detective Sergeant Richard How:

Prompt action by Palmerston North Police led to the arrest of a brazen daylight robber in the central city.

Police responded to a report of a chase and robbery occurring in Downtown Plaza around 1pm yesterday.

A person had been robbed of jewellery that they were wearing, under the threat of violence.

Officers used reports and CCTV to locate the suspected robber.

A man was arrested an hour later without incident.

The stolen jewellery was recovered, in a vehicle nearby, and returned to the victim.

A 29-year-old man is to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on 2 October on a charge of non aggravated robbery.

Acting Detective Sergeant Richard How says, “The victim in this matter was understandably shaken but was not injured. It is great to get such a quick arrest for them and members of the public”.

“Police want to remind people that their safety is our priority. Anyone that creates danger in the community will be held to account,” he says.

Remember, if you see any unlawful activity, call 111 if its happening now, and 105 if it’s after the fact.

