More charges follow traffic stop

Police have laid further firearms charges against a man after a sawn-off shotgun was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

The Henderson Beat Team initially stopped the man, who was forbidden to drive, in New Lynn last week.

Inside the vehicle was a firearm, drugs, and cash.

That was just the beginning of Police enquiries.

Now, the man will face further charges after the Waitematā Gang Disruption Unit executed a search warrant at a Glen Eden address.

“Located inside the property was a loaded cut-down .22 calibre rifle, ammunition, methamphetamine, cannabis, and other items of interest,” Detective Senior Sergeant Josh Lautogo says.

The discovery of these items reinforces the importance of coordinated policing efforts.

“This follow-up action demonstrates our commitment to disrupting criminal activity and ensuring community safety,” he says.

“The recovery of another firearm and illicit substances is a direct result of proactive policing and intelligence-led operations.”

Further charges against the man are now being considered in relation to the items located during the search.

“We will continue to use every available tool to hold offenders to account,” Detective Senior Sergeant Lautogo says.

The alleged offender appeared in the Waitākere District Court on 23 September in relation to the earlier charges and was remanded in custody. He will reappear on 20 October.

