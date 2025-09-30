Anti-social road users face court

Source: New Zealand Police

Two drivers are heading to court after catching the attention of Police in West Auckland on Saturday night.

Around 10.30pm Police were called to Hobsonville Point after a large gathering of vehicles turned to anti-social road user activity.

Waitemata Road Policing Coordinator, Senior Sergeant Damian Albert, says one driver recklessly performed a burnout on the crowded streets.

“As a result, multiple units attended this gathering in an attempt to disperse the group,” he says.

“Once the crowd had been cleared and sent on their way Police caught up with the offending vehicle and it’s driver.”

A 47-year-old man will appear in the Waitakere District Court next month charged with operating a vehicle causing sustained loss of traction. He also had his vehicle impounded.

“Later that night Police again responded to another large group of anti-social road users, this time in Albany,” Senior Sergeant Albert says.

“In the process of following a convoy from Albany Highway, Police observed two vehicles racing each other over the Greenhithe Bridge.

“Despite being warned by other vehicles in the convoy that Police were behind them, the vehicles decided to engage in the reckless behaviour.

“One of the vehicles was stopped and subsequently impounded,” says Senior Sergeant Albert.

An 18-year-old man will appear in the Waitakere District Court in October charged with operating a vehicle in a race and driving with a suspended licence.

“These road users continue to put themselves and others at risk and in harm’s way.

“Police will enforce these types of dangerous driving behaviours by impounding vehicles at every opportunity and ensure those irresponsible drivers are held to account.”

Anyone that sees anti-social road user behaviour or suspicious activity around vehicles should call Police on 111 if it’s happening now, or you can file a report online at 105.police.govt.nz.

You can also contact us via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

