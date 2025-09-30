Andrew Barclay appointed TVNZ Board Chair

Source: New Zealand Government

Andrew Barclay is being appointed as the new TVNZ Board Chair, Minister for Media and Communications Paul Goldsmith says.

“Mr Barclay has had a professional career spanning over 25 years in global investment banking and finance.

“His background equips him with the skills to provide continued strong oversight of financial performance and strategic decision-making, which are critical for a commercially focused public broadcaster like TVNZ.

“He will join the TVNZ Board on the 3rd of November this year, following the retirement of Alastair Carruthers on the 2nd of November.

“I would like to thank Alastair Carruthers for his efforts in chairing the Board since 2023.”

MIL OSI