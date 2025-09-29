Rooney’s Hut – snapshot of bygone era

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

The hut, built in the 1930’s as accommodation for a family who lived at Big River, was later owned by the winding house operator of the Big River Mine, who walked off his job in 1942, causing the closure of the mine.

Once the mine closed, people started to leave Big River. The hut then came to be owned by the Rooney’s, a couple from Reefton who used it as a holiday house until the 1970’s. It’s now a landmark at the historic mining site in Victoria Forest Park.

As the sole remaining domestic dwelling at Big River, Rooney’s Hut provides a snapshot of what life would have been like in the isolated settlement. The hut has three rooms, one of which was added in the 1940’s. Life would have been very basic with no running water or electricity.

Department of Conservation Heritage Ranger Casey Rhodes worked on the hut and learnt about its history. He says establishing the Big River mine in the 1880’s was a huge undertaking.

“Because of its location they had to build 22 kilometres of road which they blasted and chipped out of the rock to find the best way here. Big River is a site where there was coal to operate the boilers, they had timber and a sawmill, and they had the gold. Even though it was isolated, it was self-contained, which makes it quite special. They had everything they needed to get the gold out of the ground.”

Casey says they have stabilised rather than restored the hut, with the aim of keeping its historic character for visitors to the site to enjoy.

“We’ve removed the exterior cladding, dug out the foundation and put in drainage channels around the hut, strengthened up the frame and subfloor, wrapped the entire structure in building wrap and then replaced the cladding in the same position we found it. We’ve also reinstated the veranda. This work means the hut will continue to be a landmark at this important location for the foreseeable future.”

People can help protect historic sites like Big River by getting out naturing in them and learning about and sharing the interesting stories the sites hold.

Background information

Before automation, winding house operators were a critical member of the mine staff, their job required intense concentration and timing, as they operated the buckets and lifts that brought people and material from the bottom of the mine to the surface. With no radio communication, the operator relied on marks on the wire driving rope and preset timings to operate the mine. Mistakes could cost lives.

Big River is a popular destination for four-wheel drivers and mountain bikers, who access it on Big River Road, from Reefton. People can also visit Big River from Waiuta, on a historic track that used to link the two townships. Rooneys Hut is not available for overnight stays, but people can stay at the Big River Hut.

More about the history of Big River

