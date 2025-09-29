Man charged following serious incident at Wadestown property

Source: New Zealand Police

A 54-year-old man has been charged with aggravated burglary and assault with a weapon following an incident in Wadestown yesterday.

The man is remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Wellington District Court on 2 October.

Police were called to Anne Street at around 12:35pm after reports that a man had entered a property armed with a long bladed weapon and attempted to steal a vehicle.

Officers will remain in the area to provide reassurance to the community while the investigation continues.

As the matter is now before the court, we are unable to say anything further.

