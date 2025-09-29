Lighting a fire under wildings – and learning from it

Source: New Zealand Government

A recent 50 hectare-controlled burn of wilding conifers in Central Otago is another step in exploring all options to rid landowners of the invasive weeds, says Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard.

“Wilding pines are invasive weeds that take over farmland and conservation areas, locking up land that could be productive. I’ve asked Biosecurity New Zealand to look into all practical options to control them, because fixing what matters means making sure landowners can use their land again,” Mr Hoggard says.

The recent controlled burn was scientifically monitored by Scion Group, part of the Bioeconomy Science Institute and the National Wilding Conifer Control Programme’s ongoing research work.

The idea of burning wildings is to clear areas where land has been rendered useless by the likes of Contorta pine, to get it back into productive use.

“However, it is a complicated undertaking. It can only be done in the right conditions, and with careful measures in place to keep people and the environment safe. It’s not currently a widely used control method but is employed on occasion by some private landowners.”

“The objective is for the controlled burn to get hot enough and last long enough to destroy the cones on the trees and any wilding seed already in the soil. If successful, this will reduce the need, and cost of future control efforts.”

Scientific equipment around the designated area for the controlled burn took a range of measurements before, and during the burn. Post-burn monitoring will be undertaken to determine how efficient and effective the trial has been.

“This is about taking a practical approach to one of New Zealand’s most stubborn environmental challenges. By trialling methods like controlled burns, we can see which techniques are working and focus resources where they make the biggest difference – helping landowners reclaim their land, strengthening our economy, and protecting our environment for the future,” says Mr Hoggard.

