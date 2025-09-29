Halley Body Slimming Clinic Contributes to Global Study on Dual-Applicator Cryolipolysis System

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 September 2025 – Halley Body Slimming Clinic has announced its participation as the sole Asian research site in a newly published global clinical study on dual-applicator cryolipolysis. The study, titled “Participant Satisfaction, Effectiveness, and Safety With a Novel Dual-Applicator Cryolipolysis System: A Prospective, Multi-Country Study”, was published in Dermatologic Surgery, a monthly peer-reviewed journal, on 10 September 2025.

Dr. Terence Tan performing a CoolSculpting Elite treatment on a patient at Halley Body Slimming Clinic

First Global Study of Its Kind

This prospective, multi-centre study was conducted across five countries—the United States, France, Germany, Sweden, and Singapore—with Dr. Terence Tan leading the Singapore research site at Halley Body Slimming Clinic. The clinic served as the only study site in Asia.

Participants ranged in age from 22 to 65, with an average age of 43 and a mean body mass index (BMI) of 25.1 kg/m². Around 75% were female. The cryolipolysis study aimed to evaluate participant satisfaction, safety, and treatment outcomes across several common areas of concern, including the abdomen, flanks, upper arms, thighs, and submental region. Participants were assessed using a combination of patient-reported satisfaction surveys, photographic reviews, and three-dimensional imaging analysis.

Exploring Key Findings From the Study

Among the 96 evaluable participants treated on the midsection, 83.3% reported being “satisfied” or “very satisfied” with their results at 12 weeks post-treatment. For those who received cryolipolysis treatment in additional areas, 83.0% reported overall satisfaction.

Independent physician reviewers were able to distinguish pre- and post-treatment images in 88% of cases, providing independent visual confirmation of treatment outcomes. Additionally, many participants reported visible improvements as early as four weeks after their initial session, supported by photographic identification rates of nearly 79% and volumetric 3D analysis.

This four-week post-treatment is particularly significant. Previously, reports of early improvement had been anecdotal, based on clinician observations. The current study now provides objective evidence that fat freezing treatment can yield visible results within one month, particularly in the midsection.

Enhancing Understanding of Outcomes in Asian Participants

This marks Dr. Tan’s second contribution to clinical research on cryolipolysis. His previous co-authored study, “High Participant Satisfaction Achieved Using Cryolipolysis for Fat Reduction of the Abdomen and Flanks”, published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal in 2022, was one of the first to assess cryolipolysis outcomes in an Asian population. The study found that, despite having lower average body mass indices, Chinese participants exhibited greater fat volume reduction than their Western counterparts. When considered alongside the current findings, the earlier research provides additional context on the treatment’s consistency. Both reports observed high participant satisfaction and noted that outcomes were generally well tolerated, with minimal adverse effects reported across the study groups.

Implications for Clinical Practice and Patient Safety

This publication highlights the importance of administering cryolipolysis with proper technique, approved equipment, and medical oversight. The cryolipolysis study findings suggest that outcomes are more consistent and well-tolerated when treatments are carried out using a dual-applicator system under the supervision of trained doctors.

Another key takeaway is the importance of selecting providers that use cryolipolysis devices approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA). Copycat or non-approved machines, often found in non-medical settings, may not meet the same safety or performance standards. Treatments administered without medical supervision may also carry increased risk, particularly for individuals with contraindications that only a doctor is qualified to identify.

Even at clinics that use approved cryolipolysis systems, doctor involvement should begin at the consultation stage. A comprehensive medical assessment ensures that treatment is appropriate and tailored to the individual’s needs.

With experience from hosting two published clinical studies, Halley Body Slimming Clinic applies research-informed protocols to its cryolipolysis services. All treatments are supervised by trained doctors and conducted using US FDA-approved equipment.

