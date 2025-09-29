Dargaville calf rearer fined $15,000 over poor care of animals

Source: NZ Ministry for Primary Industries

A Dargaville calf rearer has been fined $15,000 over his poor treatment of calves, with 13 found dead, and others having to be euthanised.

Vivian Philip Flett (50) was sentenced (26/9/25) in the Dargaville District Court on 5 charges under the Animal Welfare Act following a successful prosecution by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI). Mr Flett was also ordered to reimburse MPI $4,312.63 for associated veterinarian costs.

Following a complaint, MPI animal welfare inspectors inspected the animals at the farm over the course of 3 visits.

“Thirteen dead calves were discovered in paddocks during animal welfare inspections and 6 others had to be euthanised. We also found that most of the calves weighed between 20kg and 50kg less than they should have been.

“We weighed 250 calves during our inspections and all but 12 were underweight.”

“These welfare problems were avoidable if Mr Flett had been providing sufficient feed and meeting the physical health and behavioural needs of his animals,” says MPI regional manager, animal welfare and NAIT compliance, Brendon Mikkelsen.

The farm lacked quality pasture and some of the calves struggled to eat supplementary feed, which was mouldy hay and whole kumaras.

“It was Mr Flett’s responsibility to do the right thing by his animals. In this case that means providing quality supplementary feed, identifying health problems and seeking timely veterinary help, all of which he failed to do. When we find evidence of animal neglect – we take action,” says Brendon Mikkelsen.

Animal welfare is everyone’s responsibility and MPI strongly encourages any member of the public who is aware of animal ill-treatment or cruelty to report it to the MPI animal welfare complaints freephone 0800 008 333.

For further information and general enquiries, call MPI on 0800 008 333 or email info@mpi.govt.nz

For media enquiries, contact the media team on 029 894 0328.

MIL OSI