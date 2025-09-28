Matatā serious incident: Police speaking with woman

Source: New Zealand Police

Police are continuing to investigate after a person died during a serious incident in Matatā yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Flax and Matata Roads about 3.50pm, after a report of two people being injured by a third person while in a vehicle. During the incident, the vehicle left the road and crashed.

Despite the best effort of emergency services, one of the victims died at the scene. The second victim is in a stable condition in hospital.

The road was shut while a scene examination was completed and reopened about 2am today.

Detective Inspector Lewis Warner said enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

“This is a shocking event and we are still working to understand why this happened. Police are providing the injured victim wraparound support, and support has been offered to the members of the public who were first on the scene and did everything they could to help.

“The victims are known to the alleged offender, but at this early stage we are limited in the detail that we can provide.

“A 34-year-old Rotorua woman is assisting us with our enquiries.”

ENDS

Issued by the Police Media Centre

MIL OSI