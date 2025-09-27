Raumanga arson: Police seek sightings of vehicle

Source: New Zealand Police

Northland Police investigating a suspicious fire are now seeking information about a vehicle seen in the area.

Police were called to the address on Raumanga Valley Road in Raumanga, about 6.20am on Wednesday. All five occupants were asleep when a couch on the front deck was deliberately set alight, but thankfully they were able to evacuate safely.

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer, Whangārei CIB, says witnesses described seeing a white or silver-coloured vehicle around the time of the fire.

“We are interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen this white or silver-coloured car around Raumanga Valley Road or Mahana Place, between 5.45am and 6.15am on Wednesday.

“If you saw a vehicle matching the description, please contact us. Even the smallest piece of information could be valuable to the investigation.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Pilmer said Police still wanted to hear from anyone who might have seen any suspicious activity before or after the fire, including anyone with dashcam footage.

Please update Police online now or call 105, using the reference number 250924/3224.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

