Activist Sector – AOTEAROA FOR PALESTINE CONDEMNS FOREIGN MINISTER WINSTON PETERS’ UN ADDRESS, ANNOUNCES AUCKLAND HARBOUR BRIDGE PROTEST TO DEMAND SANCTIONS

Source: Aotearoa for Palestine

27 September 2025 – Aotearoa for Palestine condemns Foreign Minister Winston Peters’ address to the UN General Assembly in New York this morning, in which Peters failed to announce any measures to prevent or punish Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

“This government is an embarrassment to the people of New Zealand who have demanded for two years that Israel be sanctioned for their war crimes. This government has failed to take action to end the genocide, so we will take action. We will lead the biggest protest for Palestine in NZ history across the Auckland Harbour Bridge to demand sanctions on Israel. The date has been agreed and will be released soon,” stated group spokesperson Heba Mortaja.

In the lead up to Peters’ address, there had been much speculation over whether New Zealand would announce recognition of the ‘state’ of Palestine. Other states such as the UK and Australia have been criticised for symbolically recognising Palestinian statehood while continuing their arms trade with Israel.

“By failing to take symbolic or material action, this New Zealand government has continued its complicity in genocide, and has betrayed the New Zealand people who overwhelmingly support sanctions on Israel,” said Mortaja.

About Aotearoa for Palestine: Aotearoa for Palestine is a Palestinian- and Māori-led group, committed to the Palestinian people’s struggle for freedom, justice, and dignity in their own land.

MIL OSI