When AI Meets Digital Trade: Hangzhou to Host the Global Digital Intelligence Carnival

Source: Media Outreach

HANGZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 September 2025 – From September 25 to 29, Hangzhou, capital city of east China’s Zhejiang Province, will play host to the 4th Global Digital Trade Expo. As the world’s gaze turns to eastern China, the city is using this premier digital trade gathering to paint a vivid picture of the “AI +” era.

Official picture of the 4th Global Digital Trade Expo

Drawing over 1,700 exhibitors from around the globe, more than 70 Fortune 500 companies, and upwards of 30 international organizations, this expo is far more than a convergence of goods and services. It stands as a full-fledged “AI plus digital trade” ecosystem feast, weaving technology into daily life both within and beyond the exhibition halls.

Spanning 155,000 square meters, the venue features one main “future technology arena” and seven thematic exhibition zones, all working in harmony. Over 100 groundbreaking innovations—making their first appearance in China, Asia, or even the world—will take center stage. Visitors will get answers to pressing questions: How is generative AI reshaping content creation? How does multi-modal sensory interaction push the boundaries of user experience?

The 32,000-square-meter AI exhibition zone is undoubtedly the star attraction. Clearly segmented into four sections—embodied intelligence, intelligent agents, digital merchants, and large models—it brings together over 330 AI enterprises, including all members of Hangzhou’s renowned “Six Little Dragons” (leading local AI firms).

AI elements permeate every corner in the exhibition. More than 80 robots will even step into the role of performers: they’ll showcase their agility through dancing, musical performances, and boxing matches, while also proving their mettle in practical scenarios like emergency rescue and security patrols. This lets attendees tangibly feel the diverse potential of AI.

The digital entertainment zone is a vibrant fusion of culture and technology. Home to 218 exhibitors specializing in emerging cultural products, it will debut over 10 new offerings, from online games and web dramas to web novels.

The ultra-high-definition trailer for Black Myth: Zhong Kui will deliver a visual spectacle; the design drafts and peripheral art of Black Myth: Wukong will offer a glimpse into the creators’ original vision; and most notably, the No. 25 Yulin Grottoes—recreated using AI by Zhejiang Conservatory of Music and Dunhuang Culture & Tourism Group—will “come alive” as digital art. This reimagining of millennia-old murals sparks endless wonder about the fusion of traditional culture and modern technology.

Beyond the expo grounds, Hangzhou has fully embraced the AI carnival vibe.

In Yuhang future sci-tech city, the “Six Little Dragons” exhibition hall lets visitors immerse themselves in the innovative energy of local AI enterprises. The Liangzhu digital habitat lounge offers a taste of how digital tech blends with cultural heritage, while the Qiantang BRICS center showcases cutting-edge trends in AI-powered industries. On the streets of Yuhang future sci-tech city, unmanned delivery vehicles weave nimbly through traffic, drones hover above analyzing traffic data, and quadruped robots silently stand guard over urban safety. AI has long integrated into daily life, serving as the city’s invisible assistant.

What’s more exciting is the deep synergy between the expo and top industry summits—including Apsara Conference, NetEase Future Conference, and West Lake Conference. Cross-referral of exhibitors boosts the flow of high-quality resources; mutual guidance of business clients unlocks continuous cooperation opportunities; and integrated events spark fiery exchanges of ideas. All this drives AI technology from lab theories to production-line applications, and ultimately onto the global market stage.

Behind this grand event lies Hangzhou’s years of dedicated work in AI. As a national pilot zone for the innovative development of next-generation AI and a pioneer zone for AI application, the city has long crafted a strategic policy framework. The Hangzhou implementation plan for building an AI industry development highland (2025 edition) outlines 17 measures and 20 policies focused on computing power, industry, and applications. Districts across the city have aligned their efforts around specialized AI sectors, laying a rock-solid foundation for AI growth.

Nearly 700 core AI enterprises have taken root here: DEEP Robotics specializes in embodied intelligence, advancing the deep integration of AI and robotics; Unitree Technology confronts technical bottlenecks head-on, leading alliances to drive industry progress; Alibaba has ramped up investment in intelligent computing clusters, empowering thousands of industries with “AI + Cloud”; and Hangzhou Chicheng Technology has built an industrial intelligence platform to support the digital transformation of manufacturing.

Universities and research institutions are equally pivotal: Westlake University attracts top talent and strengthens basic research; Zhejiang University has established a comprehensive AI talent development system; and Nanhu Brain-Computer Interface Institute accelerates the commercialization of research outcomes. Together, they infuse steady intellectual momentum into AI innovation.

Today, Hangzhou has emerged as a standout hub in the global AI landscape. The Wall Street Journal recently highlighted the city’s AI development, noting that Hangzhou is now “at the forefront” of China’s push to lead in AI.

“Hangzhou is now in full swing for preparing for the Digital Trade Expo,” said Yao Gaoyuan, mayor of Hangzhou, extending an invitation to global guests at a recent press conference.

The 4th Global Digital Trade Expo is not just a showcase of Hangzhou’s AI and digital trade achievements—it will also offer Hangzhou insights for the integrated development of global digital trade and AI. As the expo opens its doors, this innovative, dynamic city awaits the world to witness the captivating moment when AI and digital trade take center stage together.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.