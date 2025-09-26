Support for sexual harassment complainants

Source: New Zealand Government

Sexual harassment complainants in the public service will be treated with dignity and better supported under strengthened standards released today, Public Service Minister Judith Collins says.

“Your Complaint, Your Rights makes it clear that complainants have rights, and outlines what their rights are and the support they will get from their agency when they make a harassment complaint,” Ms Collins says.

“We need to improve the way complaints of sexual harassment and other harassment, bullying and discrimination are handled across the public service.

“We asked the Commissioner to look at how we can better support people who come forward with complaints of sexual harassment, and this new resource and the strengthened Speaking Up model standards are the result of that work.

“The improvements will ensure that anyone who raises a complaint is treated with the dignity, respect and fairness that they deserve.”

The standards draw on feedback from complainants to the Public Service Commission and the results of the recent Public Service Census, which found12 percent of public servants said they had experienced harassment or bullying in the past 12 months in their current workplace.

Improvements include:

Clearer expectations for regular communication, with complainants being updated at agreed intervals but at least monthly, even if there is no substantive update.

Legal support in specific circumstances, with agencies expected to consider providing legal support when there is a power imbalance or the complaint is particularly serious or complex.

Stronger escalation pathways, with complainants having clearer options to raise concerns outside their agency.

“The changes reflect best practice and reinforce the public service’s zero tolerance for bullying, harassment, and discrimination,” Ms Collins says.

“Everyone has a right to feel safe and supported when they speak up.”

