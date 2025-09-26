Strengthening outdoor education safety in kura

Source: Worksafe New Zealand

An Auckland kura is leading a push to improve outdoor education risk management in Māori immersion schools, in response to a river rescue involving tamariki.

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Puau te Moananui-ā-Kiwa took about a dozen children floating down the Waikato River using pool noodles and floatie toys in December 2023. Most of those taking part were not wearing life jackets. The group encountered strong currents and risked life-threatening injuries.

A WorkSafe investigation found the kura board had inadequate policies, planning, supervision, and emergency procedures in place for the activity, and should not have let it go ahead.

The board has accepted responsibility for the breach, and applied for an enforceable undertaking (EU), which is a legally binding agreement to fund and action a range of health and safety initiatives. WorkSafe has accepted the EU, which includes:

Partnering with Education Outdoors NZ to develop a Te Ao Māori Education Outside the Classroom (EOTC) toolkit primarily for kura, but also bilingual for all schools and communities nationwide.

Engagement with the national body for kura kaupapa, Te Rūnanga Nui o Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori, and the Ministry of Education to distribute the toolkit.

Professional development for kura staff and board members, including outdoor education training for the new principal.

Training and support for staff and ākonga (students) in safe water activities.

Ongoing support for the victims, including a return haerenga (journey) to the Waikato River.

“Effective risk management is a non-negotiable part of outdoor education. The toolkit will reach up to 72 kura, and will more generally be useful for all schools by providing improved resources for managing the risks of EOTC,” says WorkSafe’s spokesperson, Anaru Pewhairangi.

“An enforceable undertaking is a serious commitment to improving health and safety. We commend the kura for taking responsibility and committing to meaningful change.”

Enforceable Undertakings are a way for WorkSafe to hold organisations accountable for health and safety breaches, without going through prosecution. WorkSafe monitors progress on the agreed commitments and can seek a court order enforcing them if required. WorkSafe’s role is to influence organisations to meet their responsibilities to keep people healthy and safe.

Statement from Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Puau te Moananui-ā-Kiwa tumuaki (principal) Debbie Cotterill

Kia tupu ngā tamariki hei kaitiaki i ngā painga huhua o te whenua, o te moana, o ngā ngahere. Kia mau hoki ki ngā ture tuku iho a ngā matua tupuna, e pā ana ki te moana, ki te whenua, ki ngā ngahere.

The EU project offers a critical opportunity, not just to respond to an incident but to build a proactive and culturally grounded solution. It also allows the Board and kura to work closely with our partners to strengthen our policies, provide intense and robust training and develop resources that will benefit not only our kura but other Kura Kaupapa Māori, kaupapa Māori kura as well as other Māori organisations and community groups across Aotearoa. More importantly it allows the kura to confidently meet our health and safety obligations while aligning with Te Aho Matua, Te Marautanga o Aotearoa, and Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

The Board of Trustees takes responsibility and accountability for what occurred on 7 December 2023 during our river float haerenga on the Waikato River. As kaitiaki of the kura, we acknowledge the seriousness of what has occurred as well as the harm caused as a result, not only on our tamariki, kaiako and kaimahi but also on the whānau and the wider community.

The Board’s priority and responsibility is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all tauira, kaiako, kaimahi, whānau and whānau whānui within all environments (taiao) of learning. This includes within and outside the kura environment. The Board acknowledges that the river incident could have been avoided with strong policies, planning, supervision, and emergency procedure for the activity. The failure to have these exposed the kaiako and tauira that participated in the river float activity to serious danger and for this, the Board is deeply remorseful. The Board is committed to learning from this incident and taking every step necessary to ensure our kura is a safe and nurturing environment for all and to also ensure that this will never happen again. We are committed to a restorative process with all the tauira and kaiako that this incident has affected.

Kia whakatōmuri te haere whakamua.