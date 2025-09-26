Lifestyle – World Heart Day: Couples Who Move Together, Thrive Together

Source: Exercise NZ

The 29th September marks World Heart Day, and Exercise New Zealand is shining a spotlight on heart health while offering a fresh twist: those who exercise together tend to stay healthier, happier, and more consistent.

Exercise: Your Heart’s Best Ally

It is no mystery that physical activity remains one of the most powerful defences against cardiovascular disease (CVD). Engaging in regular aerobic or combined workouts (like walking, cycling, resistance training) can reduce your relative risk of cardiovascular mortality by about 27%

Even small boosts in activity matter: just 75 minutes of moderate exercise per week (equivalent to only 11 minutes a day) can slash CVD risk by 17%, lower cancer risk, and reduce premature death by 23%. For those tracking steps, reaching 7,000 daily steps delivers a 25% drop in cardiovascular disease risk, far beyond the benefits of inactivity. But lowering CVD risk is only part of the story. Increasingly, research shows that exercising with a romantic partner doesn’t just improve health, it strengthens relationships too.

One study highlighted in BMC Cardiovascular Disorders found that couples who joined exercise programmes after coronary interventions had significantly higher adherence, greater self-confidence, improved fitness, and better mental wellbeing compared to those who trained alone.

Similarly, other pilot studies reported in BMC Public Health show that romantic partner involvement boosts sustained engagement and reduces cardio-metabolic risk. Qualitative feedback also underscores improved mood and relationship satisfaction on days people exercised together.

Exercise activates the brain’s reward pathways by releasing endorphins and oxytocin, neurochemicals linked to bonding, trust, and affection. Those who engage in physical activity may often experience what research coined “arousal transfer,” where the excitement and energy from physical activity spill over into their relationship, strengthening feelings of closeness and attraction. In essence, moving together not only improves health but also deepens intimacy and enhances relationship quality.

Why This Matters in Aotearoa

Heart disease remains our leading cause of death. According to the New Zealand Heart Foundation, Heart disease is responsible for nearly one in three deaths in New Zealand. Each year around 11,900 Kiwis die from cardiovascular disease, equating to one life lost every 90 minutes. The impact is not just mortality: Cardiovascular disease doesn’t just cut lives short, it causes years of illness and lost quality of life, making up around 15% of all health loss in New Zealand while costing our health system an estimated NZ$3.3 billion every year.

Yet cardiovascular disease is largely preventable. Worryingly, fewer than half (46.5%) of New Zealand adults currently meet national physical activity guidelines, while about 14% report doing little to no weekly exercise. Compounding this risk, 32.6% of adults are obese, a major driver of heart disease. These numbers show the scale of the problem, but also the enormous opportunity. Even small changes, like just 11 minutes of movement a day whether its bike rides, dance classes, gym sessions or hitting 7,000 steps, can dramatically cut risk.

On World Heart Day, ExerciseNZ is not just promoting prevention, but highlighting a simple, powerful solution: move together. Exercising with a partner makes it easier to build habits, sustain activity, and protect heart health, while strengthening relationships at the same time. And if you or a loved one need an extra push, this is the perfect time to take advantage of Exercise New Zealand’s subsidised gym membership programme, designed to remove cost barriers and help more Kiwis improve their health, together.

“On World Heart Day, we’re not just promoting physical health, we’re strengthening relationships, too,” says Richard Beddie, Chief Executive of Exercise New Zealand. “When we move together, we keep our hearts, and each other, stronger.”

