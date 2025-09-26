Source: New Zealand Government

The Government is concluding 15 years of negotiations with Ngāti Rāhiri Tumutumu as a Deed of Settlement is signed in Wellington today, Treaty Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith says

“Settling long-standing Treaty negotiations is a major priority for this Government, so I am pleased to be making such significant progress.

“The Deed of Settlement includes financial and commercial redress of $5.5 million, the return of 17 sites of cultural significance, and a range of other redress items. Ngāti Rāhiri Tumutumu will also receive redress via the Pare Hauraki Collective Redress Deed.

“While no settlement can fully compensate for the Crown’s past injustices, this settlement will support the aspirations and prosperity of Ngāti Rāhiri Tumutumu for generations to come.

“Historical grievances of Ngāti Rāhiri Tumutumu include the confiscation of land, Crown purchasing, and mining. This left Ngāti Rāhiri Tumutumu virtually landless and had a detrimental impact on their economic, social and cultural wellbeing.

“I thank the negotiators for Ngāti Rāhiri Tumutumu for their commitment to working with the Crown for the settlement of their historical Treaty of Waitangi claims.”

“The Government will now introduce legislation to Parliament to enact the settlement into law.”

Ngāti Rāhiri Tumutumu is an iwi based in the Hauraki region. Their area of interest is centred around Te Aroha, the Kaimai Range, Coromandel Peninsula and the Hauraki Plains.

The deed of settlement can be viewed online at Te Tari Whakatau – Ngāti Rāhiri Tumutumu.

