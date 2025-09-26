Azbil to Showcase Tech-Driven Solutions as Gold Sponsor at Data Centre World Asia 2025

Source: Media Outreach
TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 September 2025 – Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 6845) announced its participation as a Gold sponsor and exhibitor at Data Centre World Asia (DCWA) 2025. As Asia’s largest data center show, part of Tech Week Singapore, DCWA will take place on October 8 and 9, 2025 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre. The event is expected to bring together over 26,000 attendees and showcase solutions from global tech leaders and solution providers who are shaping the future of data centers.
As a leading company in the automation industry, Azbil aims to strengthen its connections with key decision makers and showcase its technology-driven solutions to help data centers across Asia enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability of their operations. Azbil’s regional team will demonstrate a proactive, data-driven approach to operational efficiency and performance optimization of data centers.
Highlights include its innovative Building Automation solutions and specialized services, an intelligent building management system (IBMS), and a chiller plant digital twin that uses AI analytics to achieve improved Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and stable operations.
Event overview
|Event
|Data Centre World Asia 2025
|Dates
|Wednesday, October 8 and Thursday, October 9, 2025
|Location
|Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Basement 2, Hall E, Stand F90
|Registration
|https://www.gevme.com/DCWA25/?utm_source=exhibitor&utm_medium=006Py00000EeOJhIAN&utm_campaign=AzbilCorporation
(Free registration for Visitor Pass)
|Product Showcase
|Building Automation
Intelligent Building Management System
|Speaking Session
|Presentation Title:
Enhancing Data Center Cooling Efficiency: Chiller Plant Optimization Meets Digital Twin Innovations
Date: 8 Oct 2025
For details, please visit the following website.
https://www.singaporetechnologyweek.com/data-centre-world
Based on the azbil Group philosophy of “human-centered automation,” Azbil is contributing “in series” to the achievement of a sustainable society and continues to build long-term partnerships with customers.
https://www.azbil.com/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/azbil-southeast-asia-and-india/
Hashtag: #Azbil
