Serious Crash: Victoria Street, Auckland

Emergency services are attending a serious crash on Victoria Street, Auckland Central.

A two-vehicle crash was reported at 5.40am, near the intersection of Albert Street.

At this stage one person is in a serious condition.

Victoria Street is closed between Queen and Hobson Streets.

Police are advising motorists to use alternate routes as road closures may be in place for some time.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance and an investigation will be carried out to determine the cause of the crash.

