Information sought in ongoing investigation, Raumanga

Northland Police are appealing for information about suspicious activity in an ongoing investigation into a fire at a Raumanga property on Wednesday.

Police were called to the address on Raumanga Valley Road at around 6.20am.

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer, Whangārei CIB, says upon further investigation the fire is being treated as arson.

“Officers have attended the scene again this morning and discovered two holes in one of the windows, which were not their when the fire occurred.

“We believe these have been caused by a slug gun and at this stage we are unable to say if the two incidents are connected.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have information that will assist with our enquiries.

“We are working to establish a full picture of what exactly has occurred and why,” Detective Senior Sergeant Pilmer says.

“We are urging anyone who might have seen any suspicious activity before or after the fire to contact us immediately.”

Police especially want to hear from anyone in the Raumanga Valley Road area that has CCTV, or anyone driving in the area between 5.30am on Wednesday to 6am this morning with dash cam footage.

Please update Police online now or call 105 using the reference number 250924/3224.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

