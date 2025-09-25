First Responders – Saving lives this Daylight Saving – check you have working smoke alarms in the right places

Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand

When the clocks spring forward this weekend make that a reminder to check your smoke alarms are working and in the right places.

“Working smoke alarms give you the best chance to survive a fire,” Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s Community Education Manager Tom Ronaldson says.

“Fire moves fast. You have less than three minutes before a fire is unsurvivable,” he says.

“When you are sleeping, you are unable to smell smoke. Working smoke alarms will wake you and allow you to get out and stay out.”

Last year 17 people tragically lost their lives in house fires, the highest number since 2014.

In many of these incidents there were smoke alarms in the home, but they were either not working or not in the right places.

“We’re asking you to make sure you have working smoke alarms in every bedroom, living room and hallway,” Tom says.

“This will give you the earliest possible warning of a fire and ensure you and your whānau are able to get out.

“It is important you test your smoke alarms regularly and give them a clean with the vacuum cleaner or duster. To test smoke alarms, push the button and wait till you hear the beep.

“If your smoke alarms don’t beep, replace them straight away.”

Tom Ronaldson says while you are checking your smoke alarms this weekend, take a few minutes to talk to your household about your three-step escape plan.

“To create a three-step escape plan, check you have working smoke alarms in the right places, identify your first and second escape routes from each room and agree on a safe meeting place,” he says.

“Practicing your three-step escape plan is a great way to entertain your tamariki these school holidays, and to make sure they know how to get out in an emergency.”

It’s also a good time to check in on vulnerable whānau, friends or neighbours. People over sixty were the largest group represented in last year’s fatal fires.

“Ensure they have working smoke alarms and can get out of their home safely in a fire,” Tom Ronaldson says.

