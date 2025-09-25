Empowering ASEAN Development Across the Value Chain, Genertec Shines at the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo

Source: Media Outreach

NANNING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2025 – On September 17, the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo (CAEXPO) opened grandly in Nanning, Guangxi.

With the theme “Promoting AI Empowerment and Innovation for A New Shared Future”, this year’s CAEXPO covers 160,000 square meters and brings together more than 3,200 exhibitors. At the central SOE pavilion, Genertec showcased under the theme “Integration and Smart Manufacturing for a Sustainable Future”, highlighting its latest achievements in deepening its strategic layout of the ASEAN market and driving high-quality development through cutting-edge technological, business model, and service innovation. During the event, Genertec also co-hosted a promotion and exchange session under the theme “Joining Hands with ASEAN to Forge Cooperation, Igniting Intelligence to Unveil a New Future”, underscoring its role as both a “value chain integrator” and a “regional development enabler” in building a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

Three specialized zones: Showcasing full-chain cooperation strength

At its 360-square-meter booth, Genertec highlighted three key sectors—international engineering, advanced equipment, and innovation services—directly responding to ASEAN’s twin demands for better infrastructure and upgraded manufacturing.

International engineering powering regional growth: By combining physical models with immersive VR, Genertec presented its landmark projects along the Belt and Road, showcasing full-chain capabilities in infrastructure and energy development.

Advanced equipment driving industrial upgrades: The highlight was Neusoft Medical’s self-developed NeuViz Epoch Elite CT scanner, the world’s fastest 16 cm spiral CT, which drew wide attention with its ultra-fast scans and crystal-clear imaging.

Innovation services enabling technology transformation: Genertec showcased how innovation services act as the engine of tech upgrades. Using VR-based virtual machine tools, visitors could “step inside” machines, see their structure clearly, and even simulate dismantling—turning complex industrial technology into something tangible.

Building collaboration platforms: Industry forum and youth dialogue

As one of CAEXPO’s official side events, the forum featured keynote speeches, signing ceremonies, and roundtable discussions, showcasing achievements in international engineering and equipment cooperation. Around 200 guests attended.

Guest speakers—including senior Chinese and ASEAN officials—praised Genertec’s achievements in advancing Belt and Road cooperation and opening new channels for collaboration. They offered insights on deepening industry chain cooperation, building modern industrial systems, and promoting regional integration.

In the Gen Z Roundtable, ASEAN youth in China and Genertec’s Chinese and foreign employees, exchanged views on regional cooperation, green transition, and cross-cultural communication.

Looking ahead

Genertec will continue focusing on ASEAN’s needs in infrastructure and advanced equipment, deepening trust and expanding cooperation with governments, enterprises, and institutions across the region.

