Source: Media Outreach

NANNING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 September 2025 – The 22nd China-ASEAN Expo opened on Sept 17 in Nanning, Guangxi zhuang autonomous region, with artificial intelligence in the spotlight for the first time. The event brought together more than 3,200 enterprises from 60 countries and regions, offering a vivid illustration of how digital technologies are transforming regional connectivity and economic integration. Nearly 200 leading firms—including iFLYTEK, Huawei and other innovators—showcased some 1,200 products, ranging from large language models to AI-enabled education and healthcare solutions.

China’s AI Powers ASEAN Expo, iFLYTEK Leads Push for Smarter Connectivity

Tech-powered opening ceremony

At the opening ceremony, AI was at the center of attention. Real-time subtitles appeared in seven languages—Chinese, English, Vietnamese, Thai, Burmese, Malay and Indonesian—as each guest delivered remarks. The seamless simultaneous interpretation, powered by iFLYTEK’s Spark Trans solution, drew rounds of applause.

iFLYTEK unveils ASEAN-focused innovations

As the expo’s official multilingual service provider and special AI partner, iFLYTEK played a central role. It launched the Spark ASEAN Multilingual Foundation Model, an AI platform tailored to the region’s linguistic diversity. Covering 10 major languages—Malay, Indonesian, Thai, Vietnamese, Filipino, Burmese, Khmer, Lao, Tamil and Javanese—the model delivers advanced functions such as language understanding, translation, knowledge-based Q&A, text generation and reasoning.

Leveraging this foundation, iFLYTEK introduced a suite of new products. These included the iFLYTEK Translate SaaS Platform, the upgraded Dual-Screen Translator 2.0 and the iFLYREC Multilingual Meeting System for cross-border conferences.

Partnerships for a shared ecosystem

At the expo, iFLYTEK signed strategic agreements with a number of institutions from across ASEAN, including the Ministry of Technology and Communications of Laos, Malaysia’s Enjoy TV & Film Broadcasting Corporation, the Han Culture Centre Malaysia and so on. The partnerships will focus on advancing AI applications in education, language learning and cultural exchange.

AI in action across sectors

Beyond the expo, iFLYTEK and other Chinese firms highlighted the practical results of “AI+” applications. In education, AI smart blackboards and learning machines are enabling digital classrooms. In healthcare, AI assistants are being used as diagnostic tools for physicians and health companions for residents.

Looking ahead

As ASEAN countries accelerates its embrace of the digital economy, Chinese AI companies—led by iFLYTEK—are poised to play a larger role in promoting smarter connectivity, industrial upgrading and shared prosperity.

Hashtag: #iFLYTEK

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.