Amnesty International – $9000 youth award available for best human rights idea

Source: AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL AOTEAROA NEW ZEALAND

25 September 2025 – The Gary Ware Legacy Award is a funding programme from Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand, designed to empower young people with a passion for protecting and promoting human rights. The award has been offered annually since 2020 and is available for people under the age of 25 in Aotearoa New Zealand. Applications are currently open at amnesty.org.nz/award , with a deadline of 31 October.

The award is given to a person or group with passion, an idea and a plan for changing the world for the better. Previous winners have used the money to make a documentary about human trafficking in Aotearoa, support young people across the country who have refugee backgrounds, run an art exhibition about the displacement of Banaban communities for phosphate mining, help Uyghur people who have fled to Türkiye, and more.

Gary Ware was a passionate human rights advocate who inspired generations of young people to get involved in the work of Amnesty International during his lifetime. As a real lover of music, he organised concerts and events to raise money and awareness for human rights over the years, as well as serving multiple terms on the Amnesty International Board. The Ware family has gifted this award as a beautiful lasting legacy of Gary’s life.

Gary’s granddaughter Neve Kortegast said, “This legacy award is really special to me, as my grandfather was a passionate activist with a big heart. I’m really excited to be on the judging panel this year and to see the creativity, passion and ideas of Aotearoa’s rangatahi.

“Gary, or Grand Gary as he was known to me, was a man who was incredibly dedicated to his community, the environment and world in whatever way he could be. He took pride in empowering others and supporting them to make a positive difference. This award serves as a piece of the everlasting and impacting legacy he left behind with us. I hope the winners of this award will feel the love and support of Gary and go on to make a positive impact of their own.”

Joshua Taefu, 20, is a Board Member of Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand. He said, “Youth are stakeholders of tomorrow, but can make just as big a difference today. The world needs young voices, passion and ideas more than ever.

“You don’t have to be a human rights expert to apply for the Gary Ware Legacy Award. Everyone has the ability to make a difference. We’re looking for people who want to use their unique passions, perspectives, and experiences to help others.

“Change can come from anywhere, but has to start somewhere. This award is not only a kickstart to the new ideas and initiatives that can make a difference, but an investment into the next generation of change-makers, activists and leaders.”

In previous years, the winners have received up to $4500. But this year, in honour of Amnesty International’s 60 th anniversary of human rights work in Aotearoa New Zealand, the Ware family are offering $9000. The award is facilitated by the Acorn Foundation.

Individuals or teams can apply through the Amnesty International website ( amnesty.org.nz/award ) using three different methods – written, video or visual/slides. The winner will be announced on International Human Rights Day on 10 December.

MIL OSI