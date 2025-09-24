Spanish Excitement Continues with Over 20 Events and Promotions Across Singapore with the Return of Eat Spain, Drink Spain 2025

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2025 – ¡Olé! The flavours of Spain are taking over the Lion City this season as(ESDS) returns with. From wine dinners, olive oil workshops, and Spanish fairs to exclusive brunches and tapas pairings, the campaign brings the very best of Spanish produce and gastronomy to food lovers in Singapore. With over 15 certified Spanish restaurants and 9 Spanish food partners participating, diners and industry insiders alike can rediscover the rich culture, taste, and traditions of Spain!

Mark Your Calendars For These Upcoming Events



The celebration of Spanish gastronomy continues with an exciting line-up of events.

1. Vianoleo Olive Oil Workshop at Little Farms, Katong Point (3 October)

For members of the public who want to learn more about Spain’s “liquid gold”, they can join the Vianoleo Olive Oil Workshop ($35 per person) at Little Farms, Katong Point from 10am to 12pm, on 3 October 2025. Little Farms, as well as olive oil brand Vianoleo, are two key partners under the Eat Spain Drink Spain campaign.

This is an exclusive event specially curated for the public to understand more about the fascinating olive oils that come from Spain. Discover how to combine Extra Virgin Olive Oil with Vianoleo’s iO Youth range and create easy-to-prepare recipes for your next meal that combine the properties of Matcha and Limonene. In addition, attendees can explore the flavours of the Arbequina and Manzanilla Cacereña olive varieties (Black and White) and learn how to combine them, which, depending on their proportions, can create the perfect flavour for a salad, toast or to season the best fish.

Each sign-up includes a complimentary goodie bag with recipes and Little Farms breakfast set. The breakfast set includes your choice of smashed avocado, granola bowl, or açaí bowl, along with a coffee of your choice.

Location: Little Farms Bistro, Katong Point, 451 Joo Chiat Road, #01-04, Singapore 427664

Sign up here.

2. Eat Spain Drink Spain at Little Farms, Serangoon Gardens (3 to 4 October)

Eat Spain Drink Spain comes to life at Little Farms, Serangoon Gardens from 3 to 4 October, featuring two distinct experiences: a Spanish dining showcase at Little Farms Bar + Grill from 3 to 4 October, and a lively Spanish Food & Wine Fair at Little Farms Market on 4 October.

Spanish Dinner at Little Farms Bar+Grill

Continue your Spanish gastronomy discovery from 3 to 4 October at Little Farms Bar + Grill, Serangoon Garden. Savour the classics: Pan Con Tomate, Jamón & Tomate, and delicate Octopus Carpaccio, with ingredients supplied by Spanish produce specialist Ecolah.

Diners can share in the spirit of Spain with a hearty Paella Valenciana, indulgent ribeye steak, and vibrant confit artichoke flower dish. Of course, end on a sweet note with the Signature Little Farms Churros – no Spanish evening is complete without it. Pair every bite with bold Spanish wines and raise a glass to a night of fiesta, flavour, and flair.

Location: Little Farms Bar+Grill, 1 Maju Avenue, Serangoon Garden Way, #01-09/10/11 MyVillage at, Singapore 556679

Reservations here.

Spanish Food and Wine Fair at Little Farms Market

After Friday’s festivities, start the weekend on the wine foot with the Spanish Food and Wine Fair at Little Farms, Serangoon Garden, on 4 October 2025, from 11am to 3pm. Indulge in a variety of Spanish delicacies and exquisite wines that will transport your taste buds to the streets of Spain.

Little Farms, with its broad Spanish selection, is the perfect host for this market where visitors can experience the delights of the Iberian Peninsula throughout the day. Gather your amigos and familia for a fun-filled day of food, wine, and laughter.

Location: Little Farms Market, Serangoon Gardens, 1 Maju Avenue #01-12 to 19 Singapore, 556679

More information: here.

3) Sabores Sunday Brunch at Olivia Restaurant and Lounge (12 October)

Last but not least, one of the finale events for ESDS 2025 is the Catalan cornucopia that is the Sabores Sunday Brunch at Olivia Restaurant & Lounge at 55 Keong Saik Road ($98++ per pax) on 12 October 2025, from 12pm to 3pm.

For one afternoon only, Olivia transforms into a stage for Spanish gastronomy, bringing together the best of Spain’s festive dining – from artisanal cheeses and jamón carved at the table, to hearty seafood stews, roasted crispy suckling pig, and decadent Spanish desserts that will satisfy any sweet tooth. Feast to your heart’s content at four live stations, doling out Queso, Curated Jamón, Tortilla Omelette with Sobrasada, and Roasted Pumpkin Salad with Sour Cream. There will also be two canapés and three dishes served at the table: The Caviar Martini and Pintxos; after which will be the Cochinillo, Suquet, and Trio of Desserts (Orange Pâte de Fruit, Pear Tarte, Choux au Craquelin).

Wash this all down with a free-flow selection of Spanish white and red wines from Alfa International, Cava, Beer, Sangria (Red & White), Aperol Spritz, and Caviar Bumps ($118++ per pax); or non-alcoholic ($38++ per pax) soft drinks and mocktails (Yuzu & Flor Rosa).

Location: Olivia Restaurant and Lounge, 55 Keong Saik Road, #01-03, Singapore 089158

More information: here.

Promotions across the island

Across Singapore, continue the celebration of Eat Spain Drink Spain 2025 at various participating restaurants where you can savour the land of taste, Spain! Pair your favourite Spanish delights with specially selected Spanish wine at promotional prices – the perfect delicioso duo!

Duration Outlet Promotion(s) 1 Sep – 15 Oct Moxie Restaurant Bodegas Roda Sela 2023 (Rioja) at $118++ per bottle with any à la carte “Feast” plate ordered 1 Sep – 15 Oct Cudo Restaurant Bodegas Roda Sela 2023 (Rioja) at $118++ per bottle with any à la carte “Feast” plate 1 Sep – 15 Oct Famous Treasure Restaurant Bodegas Roda Sela 2023 (Rioja, red) or Belondrade Quinta Apolonia 2023 (Rueda, white) at $89++ per bottle. 1 Sep – 15 Oct Yakiniquest Restaurant Bodegas Roda Sela 2023 (Rioja) at $21++ by the glass or $108++ per bottle 1 Sep – 15 Oct Movida Restaurant Bodegas Roda Sela 2023 (Rioja) at $26++ by the glass or $130++ by the bottle 1 Sep – 15 Oct My Little Spanish Place (Boat Quay) Enjoy a complimentary tapas of your choice (Pimientos del Padrón, grilled chistorra, or patatas bravas) with any order of “Wine of the Month” 1 Sep – 15 Oct My Little Spanish Place (Bukit Timah) Enjoy a complimentary tapas of your choice (Pimientos del Padrón, grilled chistorra, or patatas bravas) with any order of “Wine of the Month” 1 Sep – 15 Oct Deviate Restaurant Garnacha Blanca and Graciano at $19++ by the glass or $98++ per bottle 15 – 30 Sep El Olivo Shop (Takashimaya B2) Enjoy exclusive Gourmet Bundle at a special promotional price of $118 (usual price: $130.70) Gourmet Bundle includes: FISAN Acorn-Fed 100% Ibérico Ham Hand-Carved

Oro Bailén Extra Virgin Olive Oil (250ml)

Bonito del Norte (Cantabrian White Tuna) by Conservas Catalina –

Stuffed Olives from La Explanada Gourmet 1 – 15 Oct El Olivo Shop (Takashimaya B2) Enjoy 20% off FISAN Acorn-fed 100% Ibérico Ham (Hand-Carved 70g) 15 Sep – 15 Oct El Olivo Shop (Online) Enjoy 10% off all online purchases on a range of Spanish products at www.elolivoshop.com. Use promo code upon checkout 22 Sep – 15 Oct Haus Cheesecake & Wine Exclusive Spanish Wine Flight (3 glasses of wine – Menade Verdejo, Garnacha Blanca and Graciano) at $39. 1 – 15 Oct The Feather Blade Restaurant On 1 October, enjoy 90 minutes of free flow wines – white, red, and refreshing sangria for just SGD 58++ per person. From 2 to 15 October, enjoy two exclusive Spanish wines – Patra Negra Verdejo and Ostatu Tinto at only $16++ per glass or $80++ per bottle.

Find out more about Eat Spain Drink Spain 2025 here.

Throwback to a Bold Kickoff of Spanish Culinary Adventures

Earlier this month, the ESDS 2025 campaign kicked off with two signature events that spotlighted key partners and showcased the rich gastronomic adventures of Spanish cuisine.

Spanish Wine Dinner with Tres Monos

On 12 September, a five-course dinner paired with a range of exquisite Spanish wines brought in by Tres Monos was held at the Astor Grill at The St. Regis Singapore. Attended by over 40 guests, this marked the successful start of a series of activities and experiences for ESDS 2025. Guided by TRES MONOS, the evening was a night of indulgence and discovery – the true taste of Spanish joie de vivre (joy of living).

Galician Day at AT-SUNRICE GLOBALCHEF ACADEMY

For one day only, on 13 September 2025 from 12pm to 5.00pm, ESDS 2025 hosted the fully-sold out Galician Day ($78 per person) at AT-Sunrice Globalchef Academy. Guests had the rare chance to savour the rich flavours and coastal charm of this under explored region in Spain.

Known for its rugged Atlantic coast, lush green hills, and deep-rooted food traditions, Galicia offers a cuisine of culinary hidden gems that marry land and sea in soulful harmony – wholeheartedly brought to life by award-winning Michelin star Chef Miguel F. Vidal, himself a son of A Coruña, a coastal town in Galicia. Joined by Chef Javier “Taky” Rodríguez Ponte, they delighted guests with dishes in a Galician Discovery Menu, followed by an exclusive Authentic Galician Empanada Cooking Class by Chef Miguel himself, and a Wine Masterclass by sommelier Zachary Tay.

There was also a Produce Market running concurrently from 12pm to 5pm at the venue, where visitors could taste and purchase limited quantities of Spanish wines and cava from local grocers such as Tres Monos and Ecolah.

Jamon Iberico Night at Nómada

On 19 September 2025, guests prepared their palates for an extraordinary evening of Spanish indulgence of Noche de Jamón at Nómada, a one-night-only celebration of the world’s finest cured ham at Singapore’s destination for bold, globally inspired Spanish cuisine.

In collaboration with El Olivo x FISAN x Nómada, the evening showcased the hand-carved, award-winning 100% acorn-fed Ibérico Ham from FISAN’s Alta Gastronomía collection. This rare delicacy, sourced from the oak-filled dehesas of Spain, comes from free-range Iberian pigs that feast exclusively on acorns during the Montanera season (mid-October to the end of March). Guests savoured its unparalleled depth, complexity, and melt-in-the-mouth texture — a ham aged for up to 60 months in FISAN’s natural drying rooms and cellars.

The celebration was further elevated with specially crafted dishes, including the crowd-favourite Croquetas de Jamón Ibérico – golden, creamy bites of indulgence that perfectly complemented the evening of Spanish gastronomy.

Eat Spain Drink Spain 2025 Spanish Fair

On 22 September 2025, business owners and industry professionals gathered for Spain On The Menu, a B2B Spanish produce showcase and olive oil tasting session, hosted at Pura Brasa from 3 to 5pm.

The event brought together Spanish importers and influential HORECA (Hotel, Restaurant, and Café/Catering) and retail professionals in a dynamic culinary networking format. A professional olive oil tasting, led by a local taster educated in Spain and now an olive oil producer in New Zealand, guided participants through tasting techniques, sensory profiles, production methods, and culinary applications of premium Spanish olive oils..

The session successfully connected industry professionals with authentic Spanish products while highlighting innovative applications for the Singapore market.

