Raumanga house fire being treated as suspicious

Whangārei detectives have commenced an investigation into an early morning house fire in Raumanga.

Police were called to Raumanga Valley Road at around 6.20am.

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Pilmer says the fire is being treated as suspicious, as enquiries get underway.

“All five occupants were asleep at the time and were able to evacuate safely,” he says.

“It’s fortunate that no one has lost their life, and a homicide investigation is not being commenced.”

The property has sustained extensive damage, and Police will work with fire investigators as part of the investigation.

“At this early stage it appears a couch on the front deck has been deliberately lit,” Detective Senior Sergeant Pilmer says.

“A further scene examination will be carried out at the property as we work to identify who may be involved.”

Police would like to hear from anyone with information to assist enquiries.

“We will be working to establish a full picture of why this incident has occurred, and I’m asking anyone who might have seen suspicious activity before or after the fire to contact us.”

Police especially want to hear from anyone in the Raumanga Valley Road area that has CCTV, or anyone driving in the area between 5.30am and 6.20am with dash cam footage.

Please update Police online now or call 105 using the reference number 250924/3224.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

