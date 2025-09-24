Next stop: Court

Source: New Zealand Police

Local Police expertise and a decision to breach bail has led to the recovery of a firearm, and a date back in court for one man.

Early Tuesday morning, one of our Henderson Beat Team members was out conducting mobile patrols In New Lynn and spotted a male behind the wheel of a car.

“The man was known to our local staff, they knew he was forbidden to drive and breaching the conditions of his bail” Waitematā West Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Kelly Farrant says.

Officers signalled for him to stop on Arawa Street.

“After arresting the male and seizing his vehicle, staff have begun an inventory search of the car and uncovered a loaded sawn-off shotgun,” Inspector Farrant says.

“He also had nearly five thousand dollars in cash, as well as a sizeable amount of methamphetamine.”

Inspector Farrant praises the efforts of local police staff in holding the male to account.

“It’s pleasing to see our staff’s local knowledge shine and recognising potential risks to our communities,” she says.

“In this case that good work has taken another firearm out of circulation, and a repeat offender faces the consequences of his actions.”

A 36-year-old man will appear in the Waitākere District Court charged with breaching bail, unlawfully possessing a firearm and failing to comply with the terms of his license.

ENDS.

Amanda Wieneke/NZ Police

MIL OSI