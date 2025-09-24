New Leadership Network Members to Grow New Zealand’s Success in Asia – Asia NZ Foundation

Source: Asia New Zealand Foundation



The Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono will welcome 41 new members into its Leadership Network this October.

The Foundation’s Leadership Network is a platform for graduate and early-to-mid career New Zealanders to develop leadership skills, expand their knowledge of Asia and build valuable links across the Asia region.

Each year the Foundation receives hundreds of applications from aspiring network members spanning a wide range of backgrounds and sectors. While their experiences vary, each new member shares a commitment to strengthening New Zealand’s connections with Asia.

Since its establishment in 2006, the Leadership Network has grown to include more than 500 members.

The Foundation’s Chief Executive Suzannah Jessep says the high volume of applications reflects the growing interest among young New Zealanders in learning about and connecting to Asia. Recent Foundation research supports this. Close to three quarters of New Zealanders under 30 years old say they consider Asia to be important to New Zealand’s future.

“The calibre of this year’s intake reflects the diversity, talent and drive we need to grow and deepen New Zealand’s connections with the fast-growing Asia region,” Suzannah says.

“As well as professional development, the network helps to grow a community of leaders who understand Asia’s significance to us as a country and to their field of work.”

She adds that the network plays a key role in preparing New Zealanders to engage confidently with a rapidly changing region.

“We have seen members of the network go on to achieve extraordinary things, from becoming Chief Executives and Cabinet Ministers to winning international accolades and founding successful start-ups.”

Ben Fraser, part of the 2025 intake, is a sheep and beef farmer from the central North Island and co-owner of an environmental management company. He says building strong relationships with Asia is essential to New Zealand’s future success.

“Asia’s relationship with New Zealand is vital, though it’s not always openly discussed,” he says.

“Beyond the importance of trade and economics, there is huge value in recognising the cultures, communities and perspectives that shape Asia and how those, in turn, influence our own society and decision making.”

Climate strategist Pok Wei Heng sees joining the Leadership Network as an opportunity to connect with peers, draw on his experiences in Singapore and Malaysia, and foster dialogue on climate resilience between Asia and New Zealand.

“What drew me to the network was the opportunity to be with a community curious about the potential of Asia,” he says.

Filmmaker Joyce Wong says she was motivated to apply after hearing about the incredible experiences of close friends already involved in the network.

“They spoke about the value of connecting with people across diverse industries, which can be difficult once you’re fully immersed in professional life.”

“As a young leader working in film, I’m passionate about amplifying diverse voices and perspectives, and I see a strong alignment of values within this leadership community.”

The new Leadership Network members will be formally inducted in Auckland on 4 October 2025.

