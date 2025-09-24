Monthly consumers price index – updates on progress – methods paper



25 September 2025



We have added ‘Monthly consumers price index – updates on progress’ to Stats NZ website. This page summarises the approach and updates to the development of the monthly consumers price index (CPI).

We will continue to update this page as we make progress on delivering a monthly CPI.



For enquiries contact: James Mitchell, info@stats.govt.nz, 04 931 4600

