Dirt bike siezed in wake of park damage

Porirua Police have seized a dirt bike that fled from officers on Friday.

Police identified the bike through their enquiries and seized the vehicle on Sunday, impounding it for six months.

The bike has been confirmed as one of several that were used in Belmont Regional Park to damage farm infrastructure and stress livestock that are currently lambing.

Porirua Police continue to prioritise the investigation and enforcement for similar offending and appreciate the ongoing support of the community providing information.

Police continue to urge anyone who witnesses dangerous driving behaviour to please call 111 if it is happening now, or make a report via 105 if it is after the fact.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

