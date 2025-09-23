Police operation gets meth off Motueka streets

Source: New Zealand Police

Tasman Police have arrested two people after finding a kilo-and-a-half of methamphetamine in their vehicle

Members of the Tasman Organised Crime Unit stopped a rental vehicle coming from a ferry terminal about 11.50am on Monday. Officers executed a search warrant and during the search located a bag of crystalline substance, later determined to be methamphetamine.

Detective Senior Sergeant Shane Dye said Police believed the drugs were bound for Motueka, and would have caused a large amount of harm in the community.

The two men, aged 66 and 69, have been jointly charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply, and will appear at the Blenheim District Court on Tuesday 23 September 2025.

“Meth causes massive damage to users, families and communities. We don’t want it in Tasman and will do everything we can to remove the drugs and dealers off the street,” said Dye.

“We will keep targeting people who are bringing these drugs into our community.”

If you have concerns about illegal drug use in your community, please call 111 if there is an immediate risk to safety or make a report via 105.

You can also anonymously report information to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police work alongside partner agencies to help people affected by addiction get the help they need.

Anyone can get support by calling free and confidential services, such as:

• Alcohol and Drug Helpline: 0800 787 797

• Narcotics Anonymous: NZ 0800 628 632

• 1737 – free text/phone to speak with a trained councillor

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

