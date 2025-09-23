Northland News – Missing voting papers? Request Special Vote

Source: Northland Regional Council



Election officials are urging Northlanders who have not received their voting papers for next month’s local body election to request a Special Vote.

Dale Ofsoske, the Northland Regional Council’s Electoral Officer, says almost 134,000 Northland electors have been issued a voting pack between 09-22 September.

Local body elections are conducted by postal voting, and papers must be put in the mail no later than Tuesday 07 October to ensure they arrive in time to be counted.

“After that date however, you can hand deliver your voting paper to a ballot box up until midday on Election Day, Saturday 11 October.”

A list of ballot box locations can be found via your local district council website.

and requesting a Special Vote. Mr Ofsoske says anyone who has not received their voting papers by now should contact the Northland Regional Council electoral office by phoning (0800) 922 822 or emailing specialvotes@electionservices.org.nz and requesting a Special Vote.

Special Votes can also be obtained from dedicated district council offices in Whangārei, Kaipara and the Far North. (Visit their websites for locations nearest to you.)

Meanwhile Mr Ofsoske says last election, there were 4200 blank and informal votes.

“Close to 1000 of these were informal votes…where people have indicated that they want to vote, but have done so incorrectly meaning the vote isn’t counted.”

He says officials want to see a reduction in the number of both blank votes and informal votes.

“Northland Regional Council uses the First Past the Post (FPP) system, but some other Northland councils use the Single Transferrable Vote (STV) system so it’s particularly important people take the time to research both if they’re unsure about how to vote.”

Mr Ofsoske says under FPP people just tick the circle next to the candidate(s) they want to vote for.

http://www.stv.govt.nz “If you’re on the general roll you can vote for one candidate in your local constituency. If you’re on the Māori roll, you can vote for up to two candidates for council’s region-wide Te Raki constituency.” He says a guide to the more complex STV system – which will be used by the Far North and Whangarei District Councils this election – can be found at

www.nrc.govt.nz/elections Meanwhile, Mr Ofsoske says a list of all Northland Regional Council candidates and their profiles is on council’s website at:

To help voters make an informed choice, the Northland Regional Council also recently invited candidates to film a 90-second video addressing three questions:

Why do you think you’re right for the role?

In your view, what’s the biggest challenge facing our region?