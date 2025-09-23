New residence pathways a win for employers and skilled migrants – EMA

Source: EMA



The government’s newly announced residence pathways will give businesses greater certainty and help fill critical skills gaps across manufacturing and other sectors, says the EMA.

The changes finally acknowledge the value that vocational skills provide to New Zealand’s economy, says EMA Advocacy and Stakeholder Engagement Lead Joanna Hall.

“For too long, the immigration system has been weighted towards university-level qualifications, while overlooking highly skilled and experienced vocational workers,” she says.

“Employers have been telling us this bias was locking out the very people they need most: fitters, turners, aviation engineers, fabricators, and other trades professionals.

“These are the roles where we face acute shortages in the domestic labour market.

“While we need to support local training, businesses also need the ability to access these skills right now. Having these experienced people in our workplaces also supports the training of apprentices coming through the pipeline.

“This is good news for employers, for migrants, and for our economy.

“These changes give certainty to businesses that they can retain valued staff who are already contributing to New Zealand, while also signalling to migrants that their skills and experience are recognised and rewarded.

“Importantly, it shows the government is listening to employers and recognising the vital role vocational education and training plays in driving growth.”

Hall says the EMA is still advocating for an integrated workforce skills strategy that provides a system-wide view around what skills are needed by industry, how we’re addressing these needs with our education system, and how the immigration system responds to support gaps.

“We will continue to work closely with our members and the government to ensure the detail of the new pathways meets the needs of employers and supports long-term workforce development.”