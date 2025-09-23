Long awaited Holidays Act changes create winners and losers – NZCTU

Source: NZCTU Te Kauae Kaimahi

The NZCTU Te Kauae Kaimahi has welcomed changes to the Holidays Act that will provide sick, bereavement and family violence leave from day one of employment, remove the unfairness for those returning from parental leave, increase casual loading, and provide for pay statements.

However, some workers lose out in the changes proposed including removing commission and bonuses from holiday pay, reducing sick leave for part timers, and removing leave accruing for workers on ACC.

“The CTU has long advocated for improvements to the Act. We remain deeply concerned about the earnings that have been denied working people due to misapplication of the current Act. While we were successful in getting remedial settlements for many workers, such as health employees at Te Whatu Ora, many people have still missed out,” said NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff.

“When this review commenced under the last government, businesses and unions agreed that the Holidays Act should be simplified but that reforms should not result in a reduction in worker leave entitlements.

“The proposed changes do not fully honour that understanding – they will reduce sick leave entitlements for part-time workers (and holiday pay for those on commission).

“The impacts will disproportionately fall on Māori, Pasifika, women and other vulnerable workers, who are more likely to be in part-time and insecure work.

“It is good that the Act will be simplified but that didn’t need to come at the expense of the hard-won entitlements of working people,” said Wagstaff.

MIL OSI