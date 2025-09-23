First Rural Training Hub coming to South Taranaki

Source: New Zealand Government

Associate Health Minister with responsibility for Rural Health Matt Doocey and Minister for Rural Communities Mark Patterson, are in Hāwera today for the ninth stop on the Rural Health Roadshow, where it has been announced that the country’s first Rural Training Hub will be in South Taranaki.

“These Hubs aim to attract and retain our frontline workforce in rural areas by creating stronger links between local services, universities, and training providers, so students and staff can learn and work in the community. In order to bring healthcare closer to home, we need to bring health worker education closer to home,” Mr Doocey says.

“The Hubs are part of our broader plan to strengthen rural healthcare and grow the rural health workforce so we are able to ensure New Zealanders get timely access to the care they need, no matter where they live.

“The South Taranaki Hub will be designed with input from the community, iwi, and local providers. It will help coordinate placements, training pathways, and pastoral support, making it easier for doctors, nurses, midwives, and allied health staff to live, work, and train here, ultimately delivering more care closer to home.

“I want to acknowledge the Mayor of South Taranaki and Local MP for Whanganui Carl Bates for the advocacy in having South Taranaki be the first location.”

Initially, four Hubs will be set up, one in each Health NZ region and each with a dedicated programme lead working alongside local partners to provide a supportive learning environment. The South Taranaki Hub builds on programmes such as the Rural Medical Immersion Programme, which already places fifth-year University of Auckland medical students at Hāwera Hospital and local GP practices.

“These roadshows give me the chance to hear directly from rural communities and those working in rural health about what’s working well and where barriers remain. It’s also a great opportunity to check in and see how the Rural Health Strategy is being implemented.” Mr Doocey says.

“All New Zealanders deserve timely access to quality care, and this Government is committed to improving health and mental health outcomes, including for the one in five people living in rural communities,” Mr Patterson says.

“I’m looking forward to meeting with people in Hāwera and hearing firsthand about their experiences with healthcare in their community. It’s important we understand both the challenges and the opportunities so we can work together to improve access and outcomes in the rural setting.”

