Advocacy – Israeli minister would embarrass NZ government with an official ‘thank you’ visit – PSNA

Source: Palestinian Solidarity Network Aotearoa (PSNA)

PSNA says a proposed ‘thank you visit’ by Israel’s deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel would be embarrassing for the New Zealand government and expose it as a collaborator with Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Palestine Solidarity Network Aotearoa Co chair, John Minto says he expects the New Zealand government will find some excuse to avoid having Haskel in New Zealand.

Haskel, in an interview with genocide denier Sean Plunket on his radio show The Platform last month said she’d like to visit New Zealand in October saying “We want to thank the New Zealand government for its support over the last two years.”

Minto says the last thing Winston Peters would want the public of New Zealand to hear, is a high-level representative of the State of Israel coming here to praise him for his support for genocide and ethnic cleansing.

“Not because the praise would be false, but because it would be true.”

“For two years now, our government has bucked public opinion, and it’s refused to sanction Israel, or take any measures to hold Israel to account, for its mass bombing and starvation of Palestinians in Gaza.”

“Instead, Winston Peters has provided political cover to genocide and ethnic cleansing, by amplifying Israeli propaganda and dismissing the desperate appeals from Palestinians, the United Nations and a whole range of international human rights groups.”

“The damage to this country’s standing in the international community is incalculable.”

“His predecessor National led government, of John Key, rebuked Israel for far less serious infractions of international law in 2010 and 2014.”

“Over previous decades, New Zealand would have spoken out strongly and taken a principled position. But now we have become the unprincipled runt among countries we like to compare ourselves with, and tried to make it all go away with the public by saying the issue is too complicated or we need more facts.”

“With our reputation goes our potential trading opportunities among the vast majority of countries in the world who recognise Palestine and stand with the Palestinians.”

Haskel’s proposed visit would be added to her tour to Fiji and Papua New Guinea both of which voted with a Pasifika bloc last year. to join with Israel and the US at the United Nations, against a ruling by the International Court of Justice.

Minto points to the fact that Fiji opened its new embassy in Jerusalem last week.

“This is an extremely partisan and hostile act. Fiji and PNG have joined only four other countries in the entire world to locate in Jerusalem to try to legitimise the illegal occupation of East Jerusalem.”

“It looks like Israel’s minister will still bully her way into Fiji and PNG, but my pick will be that Winston Peters will be too busy when Haskel plans to gatecrash the Beehive.”

“It’s a shame. We’d be delighted to deliver a very strong demonstration to confront the representative of the worst atrocity of the 21st Century.”

John Minto

Co-Chair PSNA

MIL OSI