Strengthening sustainable tourism at iconic sites

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

Date: 31 July 2025 Source: Office of the Minister for Conservation

“Our beautiful Conservation lands are one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s biggest drawcards, attracting $3.4 billion into our economy from tourism a year. However, the ongoing protection of our landscapes is facing financial and environmental challenges.

“$13.6 million over three years will improve visitor planning and management at the beautiful Aoraki Mount Cook National Park, Piopiotahi Milford Sound and Matiu / Somes Island on Wellington’s doorstep.

“This investment ensures the conservation areas and facilities that attract tourists to our regions continues to deliver on its promise of stunning nature.

“This includes more dedicated staff at visitor centres during peak times. It means more summer rangers to look after facilities, share information about the outdoors, wildlife and history and ensure people are visiting responsibly.

“$3.9 million over two years will go to improving service and management of some of New Zealand’s popular Great Walks and Department of Conservation campsites.

“As well as offering so much to New Zealanders, public conservation lands and water support around 2,000 tourism concessions. For example, there are currently more than 560 active guiding permits.

“Conservation areas, tracks and facilities are also vital for local economies right across the country, like Mautohe Cathedral Cove on the Coromandel Peninsula, and Tuatapere in Southland.

“Tourism is a crucial part of the Government’s focus on economic growth, with domestic and international tourism expenditure at $44.4 billion and supporting more than 300,000 jobs.”

Contact

For media enquiries contact: Email: media@doc.govt.nz

MIL OSI